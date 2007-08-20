James Kirchick's contention that "The Dems Should Shut Up About Gay Marriage," published on The New Republic Online on Thursday, rests on several false premises and builds to the wrong conclusion. To begin with, as was clear from the candidates' answers at the August 9 Human Rights Campaign/LOGO forum Kirchick cites, most of the candidates (save former Senator Gravel and Congressman Kucinich), while signaling general supportiveness, are dancing, shading, and evading on the freedom to marry in order to avoid genuine, legitimate, and inevitable questions. The questions will continue.

I have recommended that candidates be authentic and direct about their values and the policies of fairness that flow from them not just because it is the right thing to do, but because it is also in their interest to do so. If candidates want to spend less time talking about gays and marriage, and more time talking about other questions, the best way to do that is to simply stand on clear principle, and explain that they are for equality in marriage because marriage matters and equality is right for all Americans. Then they can move on, rather than open themselves to countless follow-up questions on policies and positions that are incoherent or inauthentic. They could focus their campaigns on the real problems facing the country, the problems, by the way, that will determine the votes of most Americans, rather than the difference between civil union and the freedom to marry. Evasive answers fall short not just as politics, but as policy, and raise broader concerns about candidates' values, character, and leadership. Yes, marriage is licensed by the states and, historically, predominantly a state concern (despite anti-gay efforts to create a "gay exception" to this tradition first through the so-called "Defense of Marriage Act" and then George W. Bush's proposed anti-gay constitutional amendment). But historically, too, the freedom to marry is, in the words of Loving v. Virginia, one of the "vital personal freedoms" and "basic civil rights" protected by the federal Constitution. In one of many Supreme Court cases on the freedom to marry, Justice Thurgood Marshall wrote, "the right to marry is of fundamental importance for all individuals." How then, in yet another chapter of America's civil rights history, could it be misplaced to wonder how candidates will use the bully pulpit to guide the debate and provide the moral suasion Kirchick minimizes?

The next president, too, will be called upon to tackle specific federal legal and political questions that arise from the continued exclusion of same-sex couples and their kids from marriage. Without the freedom to marry itself, the rights and responsibilities of civil unions, as in Vermont and other states, would have to be negotiated one state and one item at a time--at least 1,138 federal and thousands of state and private-sector protections and obligations that marriage, the system we already have federally and in all fifty states, automatically confers. Even then, the U.S. would still have a confusing patchwork of state laws creating continuing problems for families and the employers, businesses, banks, and others they deal with--and no one has explained how that would interact with the federal reforms the candidates have airily claimed to support. Candidates who call for "equality" in name, but don't support actual equality in marriage will still have a lot of explaining to do. Is that how they really want to spend their time?

The core of Kirchick's argument, though, is that coming clean on their support for marriage itself, rather than "all but marriage," entails a "high cost" and a "significant political sacrifice." Elsewhere I have marshaled evidence that this is not so. For instance, in 2005, when California's legislature became the first to vote for marriage equality, it did so solely with the votes of Democrats, including those from socially conservative districts. Likewise, in states such as Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and, notably, Massachusetts itself, Democrats have taken the lead in blocking efforts to cement anti-gay discrimination in state constitutions. None of the pro-marriage legislators in any of these states lost their seats over their stand.