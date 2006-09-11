Four months later, that hasn't happened, but here is what has: The number of civilian deaths continues to climb. The International Rescue Committee reports a "massive spike" in sexual assaults surrounding Darfur's largest displaced-persons camp. Huge swaths of Darfur remain beyond the reach of humanitarian aid. Most ominously, in the last few weeks, human rights groups have noted that the government appears to be massing troops in Darfur for the ostensible purpose of confronting rebels that did not sign the peace accord. This sounds like 2003 all over again--when Khartoum chose to fight Darfuri rebels by cleansing the region of non-Arab populations--only this time with an ugly twist: The lone rebel group that did sign the Abuja deal now appears to be working with the government to target civilians belonging primarily to the Fur tribe. Here is the blunt assessment of the U.N.'s top humanitarian official: "We have the worst security situation since 2004. We have the worst access since 2004. We have some of the worst atrocities since 2004."

Enter the United States and Britain with their proposal to dispatch U.N. troops. Unfortunately, the prospect of U.N. forces actually arriving in Darfur and ending the genocide remains an extreme long shot. For one thing, China and Russia--allies of Sudan--hold vetoes on the Security Council and will likely use their power to either block the U.S.-British resolution or water down the mandate given to U.N. forces. Even if China and Russia relent and the resolution passes intact, Sudan has vowed not to let U.N. troops enter its territory with a strong peacemaking mandate; and the resolution stipulates that U.N. forces will be sent to Darfur only with Khartoum's permission. Moreover, even if Sudan is bluffing and, in the end, allows U.N. troops to enter the country with a robust mandate, the process will likely take months--months that Khartoum can use to finish the ugly work of reshaping Darfur's demography.

The lesson from all this is clear: Asking the United Nations to end a genocide is a formula for ensuring that the genocide will not end speedily-- or, worse, will end on the perpetrators' schedule, which is to say, only when the killing is complete. We could have chosen another path. We could have bypassed the maddeningly slow U.N. machinery, assembled a coalition of allies under the banner of NATO, and dispatched troops to Darfur ourselves--without consent from, or apologies to, the men in Khartoum who orchestrated this evil. The United States could have led the way. We still could. But doing so would require a change of heart from the Bush administration and its allies. After all, the reason we have chosen to act through the United Nations is because we evidently lack the will to act on our own--not to mention the sense of urgency. Consider the comments last November of Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Jendayi Frazer. In the course of assuring a reporter that Darfur was on the mend, she protested that "this is a long process." Yes, it is. And that is exactly the problem.

By The Editors