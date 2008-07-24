Obama is: Al Smith in 1928.

Evidence: Member of a minority group; suspect due to big-city roots.

Representative media quote: “Obama largely followed Smith's rather than Kennedy's precedent. He spoke primarily to the constituencies that initially favored him and was less successful winning over voters who might be reluctant to back a black president. He has yet to develop a message, and a style of campaigning, that will reach these voters.” –John B. Judis, TNR.com.

Obama is: Adlai Stevenson in 1952, 1956

Evidence: Cerebral nature; Lack of common touch

Representative media quote: “It’s the sort of elitist intellectualism that always trips up Democrats in general elections. It reminds me of, you know, Adlai Stevenson, taking--who, by the way--you know, let’s from our history, he inspired a lot of young people, too. And look what happened to him.” –Todd Harris, Hardball.

Obama is: John F. Kennedy in 1960

Evidence: Appeal to new generation; first member of long-discriminated group to win; glamorous wife; support of Ted and Caroline Kennedy.

Representative media quote: “Today, for a brief shining hour, the young got to see what we saw--not the gauzy images of ‘Camelot,’ but the living spirit of The New Frontier.” –Chris Matthews, Hardball.

Obama is: Robert F. Kennedy in 1968

Evidence: Idealistic style amid national crisis atmosphere; support of Ted and Caroline Kennedy.

Representative media quote: “Robert Kennedy had what some people say they see in Barack Obama 40 years later: that sense of the new, that ability to reconcile differences and distances, to bring Americans together. He drew upon these things now.” –Leonard Pitts, Jr., The Miami Herald.

Obama is: George McGovern in 1972

Evidence: Opposition to war; support of Democratic left wing; candidate of young people and intellectuals.

Representative media quote: “I'm not sure that an anti-war Democrat can win ... Some people point to the fact that the war in Vietnam was dreadfully unpopular, but that when I came out for an immediate withdrawal, it helped me win the nomination but not the general election.” –George McGovern, The Politico.

Obama is: Jimmy Carter in 1976

Evidence: Promise transcend national divisions; religiosity; outsider status.

Representative media quote: “Once again, the Democrats seem ready to nominate a candidate whose appeal is rooted more in the emotions that he stirs than in the details of his 12-point plans. For Jimmy Carter in 1976, the operative word was trust. For Barack Obama in 2008, it is hope.” –Steve Kornacki, New York Observer.

Obama is: Pierre Elliot Trudeau in Canada

Evidence: Star power; mixed ancestry that promises to overcome historic enmities; tolerance for extremists.

Representative media quote: “Meantime, the delighted English-language media, at last presented with a French-speaking Canadian they could love, dubbed him ‘Canada’s JFK.’ He would serve as prime minister for 15 years (1968-79 and 1980-84). The damage to what Canada had stood for would be staggering.” –Lionel Chetwynd, “The Obama of the North,” The Weekly Standard.

Obama is: Jimmy Carter in 1980

Evidence: Party fractured by divisive primaries; limps into general election; eager to negotiate with enemies.

Representative media quote: “Clinton’s endorsement of Obama comes earlier in the process than Kennedy’s endorsement of Carter. Obama’s policy disputes with Clinton are minor by comparison. And yet Clinton’s attacks were targeted to key groups of voters that Obama will need to win in the fall, and the question of how much damage he suffered remains unanswered.” –Matthew Dallek, The Politico.

Obama is: Ronald Reagan in 1980

Evidence: Opportunity to reshape political alliances; end of opposing party’s political era; optimism.

Representative media quote: “Recall what happened in the United States in 1979-80. There was no vast national clamour for Reagan-style conservatism. But there was massive dissatisfaction with Jimmy Carter’s disastrous presidency. All Reagan needed to do was show himself as an acceptable alternative ... Reagan won an electoral-college landslide: 489 electoral votes to 49 for Carter.” –David Frum, “The Democrats’ Ronald Reagan Moment,” National Post.

Obama is: Michael Dukakis in 1988

Evidence: Early lead vanishes; easily tarred as non-mainstream

Representative media quote: “The ammunition is there: the "most liberal voting record in the Senate," according to one publication, even if it's a brief one; the refusal to wear the flag pin on the basis of a principle most people would have trouble recognizing (Remember the principle that Dukakis used to explain his veto of a bill requiring teachers to lead their students in saying the pledge of allegiance? No? Just as well), not to mention the 21st century version of Willie Horton, and sorry, but yes, I do mean Rev. Jeremiah Wright.” –Susan Estrich, RealClearPolitics.

*

McCain, a better-known quantity than Obama, is less easily cast as a character in a political analogy. Yet even the septuagenarian Senator with decades of Washington experience finds himself likened to a smattering of historic figures near and far from home:

McCain is: Benjamin Disraeli in Great Britain

Evidence: Displeasure with hidebound party; aggressive foreign policy.

Representative media quote: “Disraeli inherited a British Conservative Party that was a political club for the landowning class. He created One Nation Conservatism, a reminder that Britain was one community, with a sense of mutual responsibility across classes.” –David Brooks, The New York Times.

McCain is: Theodore Roosevelt in 1904

Evidence: Reformist history; past quarrels with party insiders.

Representative media quote:

“Apart from their superficial similarities--the wreathing, weather-beaten face, the stocky build, the cowboy affectations--they do have some important traits in common. An obsession with things military, great personal courage, a genial way with reporters and an almost gravitational instinct toward the center of any political controversy.” –Roosevelt biographer Edmund Morris, Chicago Tribune.

McCain is: Truman in 1948

Evidence: Steadfast in foreign crisis; often underestimated.

Representative media quote: “Like Truman, McCain does not hesitate to speak his mind. He has also been accused of being impatient and having a temper, much like Truman. Some partisans take issue with McCain's unwillingness to conform to the party line, but, as with Truman, he seems to understand that the issues facing the nation are so complex that only a bipartisan approach will ensure successful solutions.” –David Colburn, Orlando Sentinel.

McCain is: Ford in 1976

Evidence: Shackled to unpopular predecessor; surprisingly competitive race versus outsider nominated by rival party.

Representative media quote: “The Republican president who had been elected and re-elected in the last two campaigns, Richard Nixon, had dismal favorability ratings, far lower than George W. Bush's. His name could scarcely be mentioned at the Republican National Convention. The Democratic nominee was a little-known outsider, with an appeal that was based on the idea that he could transcend the nation's racial divisions. ... Yet by November, the race was about even.” –Michael Barone, US News and World Report.

McCain is: Dole in 1996

Evidence: Injured war hero; old; better in Senate corridors than on campaign trail; trailing in the polls.

Representative media quote: “There’s the septuagenarian-ness (McCain is 71; Dole was 72 when he ran). There’s the physical frailty, courageously earned in war, that nevertheless serves as a constant reminder of his advanced years. There’s the legendary shortness of his fuse. … There’s the firm conviction, as Time journalist Mark Halperin has noted, that ‘being on Meet the Press is more important than going to church.’” –John Heilemann, New York.

McCain is: George W. Bush right now.

Evidence: Right-wing politics; fear-mongering about foreign threats to distract from otherwise unpopular platform; prone to malapropisms.

Representative media quote: “How far will McCain go in presenting himself as Son of Bush in order to energize his party's base? To date, based on his willingness to embrace the Bush agenda and to associate with religious extremists, the answer seems to be pretty far indeed.” –Juan Cole, Salon.

Michael Schaffer is working on a book about the pet industry.

Subscribe to The New Republic for only $29.97 a year--75% off cover price!