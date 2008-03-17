Why White People Like 'Stuff White People Like'

But if this blog is such a piquant satire of white liberal cultural
mores and hypocrisies, then why do so many white people like Stuff White People Like? I imagine the
most common reaction among its readers is summed up by one rhapsodic commenter:
“Oh, lord, it only hurts because it’s true!” And that’s the problem. The reason
the phrase “it’s funny because it’s true” has become a shorthand for things
that are neither (a) funny nor (b) particularly true is because humor is rarely
truly satirical when its targets also make up the bulk of its audience. Or, if
it is, the audience doesn’t tend to find it funny. Think Colbert skewering Bush
at the White House press corps dinner. I don’t remember Dick Cheney slapping
his knee and shouting “Oh lord it only hurts because it’s true!” Instead, with
this brand of comedy, the goal is to comfort, rather than challenge or disturb,
the audience. (Other things widely known to be funny-because-they’re-true: Britney Spears is a bad mom;
cats are standoffish, while dogs are blindly loyal; women love shopping, while
men can’t get enough sex. Are you with me? The ladies know what I’m talking
about!)
Which might be why, even as an admitted yoga-practicing, public-radio-listening,
Wrigley
Field-visiting, Wes
Anderson-movie-watching, Arrested
Development-championing white dude--i.e. someone squarely in the
targets of Stuff White People Like--I
don’t feel even mildly chastened about yoga, NPR, Wes Anderson, or Arrested Development after reading this
blog. In fact, all the site’s entries, while superficially chiding, can
actually be divided into three very comforting categories:
1) Entries that don’t reflect your lifestyle choices (in my
case: going nuts on St.
Patrick’s Day, running marathons),
and therefore make you feel superior.
2) Entries that do reflect your lifestyle choices (Apple
products, recycling),
and therefore make you feel like you’re in on the joke, and that you’re
good-humored enough to laugh at yourself (you know--like Gene Simmons!), and
therefore make you feel superior.
3) Entries that nod to commonly held comic stereotypes
(white people like assists
in basketball and standing
still at concerts), and therefore, because you recognize them, make you
feel superior.