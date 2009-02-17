Tracy Flicks

Many of the women who scaled their way to gubernatorial mansions and Senate offices without family connections spent years as civic volunteers, generally without any inkling they would one day be candidates. As Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers, describes it, “Women often run because they want to fix something.” Former Vermont governor Madeleine Kunin, who is now 75, confides in her memoir, Living a Political Life, that if someone had told her at the age of 30 she would be governor, she never would have believed it.

Kunin and female politicians of her generation often became politically active as an extension of efforts to improve opportunities for their children. The Vermont governor first started attending town hall meetings to advocate for the construction of sidewalks--she was worried about her children’s safety as they walked to school. Former Oregon governor Barbara Roberts became a citizen activist because she wanted her autistic son to be able to attend public school. Senator Murray credits the condescending reception she received when she advocated on behalf of preschool funding--a male state legislator sneered, “You can’t make a difference, you’re just a mom in tennis shoes”--as firing her ambition to run. She marshaled 13,000 parents on behalf of her cause, creating a political network that eventually helped catapult her into the state legislature and later the U.S. Senate.

For the most part, the political women of Gillibrand’s generation--those in their 30s and 40s--skipped the long hours at the PTA and League of Women Voters meetings. The newest senator from New York broadened her political connections by raising money for candidates and organizing in her home district as she toiled as a corporate attorney. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz of Florida served as president of the student senate at the University of Florida at Gainesville and earned her master’s degree in political science while simultaneously working for a state representative. Arkansas Senator Blanche Lincoln and Colorado Congresswoman Betsy Markey also served on the staffs of elected officials before throwing their own hats in the ring. And when opportunities arose to stand for office themselves, they didn’t hesitate to capitalize: Lincoln first won election to Congress by challenging her former boss in a primary when he was ensnared in the House bank overdraft scandal of 1992. Thirty-eight-year-old Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords ran primarily on her experience as the president and CEO of a $10 million business. “It could be the fact that my resume was more similar to my male counterparts was an advantage,” Giffords says.

To be sure, many of these younger female politicians still point to their families when they are attempting to establish “I’m just like you” connections with voters. Lincoln ran ads in her first senate race featuring her twin boys and the phrase: “Daughter, wife, mother, congresswoman … Living our rock-solid Arkansas values.” Still, unlike many members of the older generation of female governors and senators, these women’s introduction to politics did not come though civic work to improve their local neighborhoods or children’s schools.

The previous generation of female politicians was, of course, also hard driving. Harping on their “moms in tennis shoes” origins was no doubt partially tactical, helping mitigate the negative stereotypes that frequently get attached to ambitious women. But the fact that women like Gillibrand don’t feel obligated to speak about how they entered politics because of their work on behalf of kids, not to mention having to toil for years as local volunteers, shows that the landscape has changed. Gillibrand’s aggressiveness may have engendered Tracy Flick snickers, but her rapid political rise used to be the exclusive province of men. These increased opportunities mean fewer inspiring examples of female volunteers breaking into public life. But now that women are starting earlier, and with fewer constraints, there’s a better chance they will eventually gain equal representation in the nation’s top leadership posts.