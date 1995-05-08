No Exegesis

Maybe all these people are just jealous. If they aren't, though, the award to McCaughey has not only validated a misleading view of the Clinton health plan, but also a peculiar idea of how journalists should affect public debate. To help resolve this issue, I have waded through all 9,000 words of Betsy McCaughey's critique and tens of thousands more words of controversy that followed. Here is what I found out:

Did Clinton offer "no exit"?: "If you walk into a doctor's office and ask for treatment for an illness, you must show proof that you are enrolled in one of the health plans offered by the government," McCaughey wrote, describing Clinton's proposal. "The doctor can be paid only by the plan, not by you." In other words, in the Clinton scheme you'd be at the mercy of your insurance plan. Unless it approved, you couldn't pay Doctor Welby to diagnose your stomach pain, even if you were willing to pay him yourself. In her second article, McCaughey specifically reaffirmed that "the bill prohibits doctors from accepting payments directly from you for the basic kinds of medical care" covered by insurance. Hence, "No Exit," the title of her cover story.

It turns out McCaughey misread the bill. It did ban Doctor Welby from accepting both a payment from an insurance plan and extra payment from a patient. (The idea was to control costs by forcing doctors to accept insurance money as payment-in-full.) But if you paid Doctor Welby entirely from your own funds, you could pay him to do anything you wanted. A clause on page 16 of the bill guaranteed this. The White House press office, in its ham-handed response to McCaughey, implied that this escape hatch worked only for medical procedures "outside" the basic services covered by insurance. But the press office misread the bill, too.