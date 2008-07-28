If only their joke were true. I had experienced doors being slammed in my face, diplomats refusing to shake hands with me, and even disdainful remarks from Secretariat staffers. So, when my classmates asked me where I was from--sometimes in English, sometimes in our shared pidgin-Arabic--I would honestly answer “ Canada ,” even though I knew that wasn’t what they meant.

Anyway, on the subway that night, I forced my way through the throng of people separating Heather and me--they were jabbering in half a dozen languages, the train’s daily snapshot of New York . When I greeted her, she was startled, unable to quickly place me out of context. After a bit of small-talk, I leaned in conspiratorially and told her that I wasn’t from the Canadian delegation. I explained to her how I had stumbled into my job, and why I had not been forthright with her, our classmates, or our Egyptian teacher. She seemed to empathize. Although no delegation was as lonely an outpost as the Israeli one, isolation was not unknown to the Americans.

Still, she told me she thought that since all the people in our class seemed so kind, I could comfortably tell them which country employed me. She spent the next few minutes trying to convince me that person-to-person contact could transcend politics. It was a hard sell. One Israeli diplomat I knew had recently tried to strike up a friendly conversation with someone from an enemy country, and was greeted with the response: “If you want me to be killed, continue talking to me.” On the other hand, after a recent U.N. meeting, a diplomat from a country with no diplomatic ties to Israel had approached one of my superiors to compliment Israel ’s speech. We were astounded. Not only did the two countries not converse, but this other country had also officially railed against the Israeli position.

In any case, by the time we reached my stop, Heather had begun to persuade me. So, in a one-on-one conversation with our teacher before the next class began, I casually let slip which delegation paid my salary. He politely tried to disguise his surprise, but it was noticeable. Then, a few minutes into class, he brought Hebrew up for the first time, comparing phrases in the two Semitic languages and looking directly at me. (He didn’t realize, of course, that my Hebrew was not a whole lot better than my Arabic.) Everyone in the class seemed to follow his gaze. Later, he brought Israel up again, noting, apropos of nothing, that one of the former Israeli ambassadors to the U.N. had taken the same Arabic class years before. “Sometimes he would have his bodyguard standing outside the door,” he said, looking at me again. Then he asked me if I knew this former ambassador personally.