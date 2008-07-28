If only their joke were true. I had experienced doors being slammed
in my face, diplomats refusing to shake hands with me, and even disdainful
remarks from Secretariat staffers. So, when my classmates asked me where I
was from--sometimes in English, sometimes in our shared pidgin-Arabic--I would
honestly answer “Canada,”
even though I knew that wasn’t what they meant.
Anyway, on the subway that night, I forced my way through
the throng of people separating Heather and me--they were jabbering in half a
dozen languages, the train’s daily snapshot of New York. When I greeted her, she was
startled, unable to quickly place me out of context. After a bit of small-talk, I leaned in conspiratorially and told
her that I wasn’t from the Canadian delegation. I explained to her how I had
stumbled into my job, and why I had not been forthright with her, our
classmates, or our Egyptian teacher. She seemed to empathize. Although no
delegation was as lonely an outpost as the Israeli one, isolation was not unknown
to the Americans.
Still, she told me she thought that since all the people in
our class seemed so kind, I could comfortably tell them which country employed
me. She spent the next few minutes trying to convince me that person-to-person
contact could transcend politics. It was a hard sell. One Israeli diplomat I knew
had recently tried to strike up a friendly conversation with someone from an
enemy country, and was greeted with the response: “If you want me to be killed,
continue talking to me.” On the other hand, after a recent U.N. meeting, a
diplomat from a country with no diplomatic ties to Israel
had approached one of my superiors to compliment Israel’s speech. We were astounded.
Not only did the two countries not converse, but this other country had also officially
railed against the Israeli position.
In any case, by the time we reached my stop, Heather had begun to persuade me. So, in a one-on-one conversation with our teacher before the
next class began, I casually let slip which delegation paid my salary. He
politely tried to disguise his surprise, but it was noticeable. Then, a few
minutes into class, he brought Hebrew up for the first time, comparing phrases
in the two Semitic languages and looking directly at me. (He didn’t realize, of
course, that my Hebrew was not a whole lot better than my Arabic.) Everyone in
the class seemed to follow his gaze. Later, he brought Israel up
again, noting, apropos of nothing, that one of the former Israeli ambassadors
to the U.N. had taken the same Arabic class years before. “Sometimes he would
have his bodyguard standing outside the door,” he said, looking at me again.
Then he asked me if I knew this former ambassador personally.
By this point I thought it had been made clear to everyone
that I was at least somehow connected to Israel or its government. I slinked
in and out of class, trying to avoid any hostility or political discussion, and
felt like a self-conscious high school outcast. But in the classes that followed--during
many of which the teacher would find ways to mention Israel again--I was not made the
target of the animosity I had feared. On the contrary, I was treated to almost
saccharine affability by my teacher and classmates, who never overtly
mentioned Israel or Middle East politics, but began awkwardly bombarding me
with friendly smiles and small talk before and after class. Suddenly we were
chatting about the weather, life in New
York City, and the difficulties we were all having
learning Arabic.