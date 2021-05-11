The Infernal Senate

7. "This is idiocy, to talk of majority rule. Why would the small states ever permit it?"

It's one thing to take no action. It's another not even to know the problem. Blacks in South Africa have one person, one vote. Might the new multiracial America give it some thought? At least people would know what was wrong, and that knowledge might have its own dynamic.

Right now, some American black leaders are obsessed with creating minority districts. The idea is to get around Shaw v. Reno, and to get more black representatives into the House. But who benefits? Why do blacks in the U.S. need more minority politics? No group is more in need of the changes we could get from a little dash of majority rule. What point is there in pumping up the Black Caucus in the House if everything gets shut down in the Senate? Some time back, I asked an aclu lawyer about challenging the legality of the Senate filibuster, which has robbed minorities again and again.

"How can we do that?" he said. "Right now, we're trying to argue now for more minority voting rights."

And what about the white populists? I cannot grasp what Kevin Phillips is up to in Arrogant Capital. The way to make Washington more responsive to the people is to do the following: have more direct referendums and move the Interior Department to St. Louis. What would this accomplish? At best, it would only corrupt St. Louis. If Phillips wants government to be responsive, why not one person, one vote? Before we have direct democracy, why not entertain the idea (just as an idea) of representative government as Madison would have defined it?

But how to change it? It seems naive. "Oh, I don't know," one of my elders muttered darkly. "Maybe one day the Supreme Court will declare it unconstitutional or something." Gee, I don't think so, but what do I know? But the people who laugh or nervously giggle may be naive themselves. Demography is destiny. The new multiracial U.S. will push us toward majority rule. We have no choice. Structurally, one or the other, the Senate or this new U.S., will have to go.

We need not have pure majority rule. We could divide the states up into five different classes: Class iv states would get four senators, Class iii states would get three, etc.

How do we get the little states to agree? Well, we could call on Colin Powell. That's what Madison did with George Washington. We could go off to Philadelphia and meet in secret. Read Montesquieu, like the Founders did, and blind ourselves with wood alcohol, and come up with a rewrite of the "Virginia Plan," which called for one person, one vote, and release it on a slow news day. Or skip the convention. Maybe just a two-part amendment: majority rule for the Senate; and a special exception for adopting this amendment. The exception? If states containing three-quarters of the population approve, the classes go into effect. Then we just need California's votes and twelve or thirteen others.

Well, wouldn't Wyoming, North Dakota leave the union in a huff? Seriously, though, where are they going to go? This underscores the absurdity of keeping up this denial of majority rule. Do you think they could get funding from the imf? To begin with, they don't even own their own land. If the U.S. took back what belongs to it, some of those states would look like the Gaza Strip. In this light, one basis for settlement is land-for-peace. We could trade mineral rights for Senate seats. We could lock in the Mining Act of 1872.

Thomas Jefferson used to moan to Madison, and to others, that they had cheated generations to come: he and Madison had cheated them of the pleasure, the aesthetic pleasure, of creating a new republic, coming together to do something new. For once in our lives, we could all come together and then pair off into cafes, after a little foreplay in the public square. But no, Jefferson said, future generations in America would never know what this was like. Every generation, after his, would be Generation x.

But maybe in secret a new country is coming of age. It might please Jefferson, and God knows Madison, that we may have to do something new.

Tom Geoghegan, a lawyer in Chicago, is the author of Which Side Are You On: Trying to Be for Labor When It's Flat on Its Back (Plume).

By Thomas Geoghegan