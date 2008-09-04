I have been asked what advice I might have for the Palin family. For the record, no Palin (nor Levi Johnston, for that matter) has written in. But the drama surrounding the family life of John McCain’s running mate, for whatever reason, has riveted the country. Maybe the fact that Sarah Palin is the first female Republican vice-presidential nominee is responsible for all this interest. Or it might be the fact that she is good-looking. Or that she was runner-up in the Miss Alaska contest. Or that she has five children, some of whom are the subject of gossip. Or that her husband is a part Eskimo, snowmobiling, professional fisherman. Or that she is under an ethics investigation. Or that her suitability for the office of vice-president is being questioned because of her limited experience in a state with the population of approximately two Cincinnatis.

Three days after Palin’s addition to the Republican ticket was announced, the McCain campaign revealed that Palin’s 17-year-old daughter, Bristol, is pregnant. To be solidly behind their daughter and reject any notion of shame, the Palins not only announced the young woman’s pregnancy, but they also said (1) she was going to have the baby and (2) she and the father-to-be would be married. I happen to think that 17- and 18-year-old people should not marry. I think the young man should be active in the baby’s life, but marriage should be put off until both parents are more mature. I say this because, often, the people we would choose to marry in high school are not the same ones we would pick in our 20s. When one or both young people feel robbed of their youth, it only contributes to feelings of resentment and, often, early divorce. This young man, particularly, might do well with a few more single years under his belt. I say this because, according to the New York Post, he has written on his MySpace page (since removed):

“I’m a f - - -in’ redneck” who likes to snowboard and ride dirt bikes. “But I live to play hockey. I like to go camping and hang out with the boys, do some fishing, shoot some s- - - and just f - - -in’ chillin’ I guess.”