Five years later, 11.5 percent of Vermonters agree with him,
according to the 2008 poll conducted by the
While many may be looking to the election of Barack Obama to
right eight years of wrongs, Naylor and his supporters see the new president’s
hope-mongering as just the latest palliative to try to convince Americans that they
have a system worth saving; in the face of economic meltdown, imperialist
foreign policy, and environmental catastrophe, the federal government is not
just in need of reform--it is in need of destruction. But while Naylor may be
the founder of modern
A southerner by birth,
Thomas Naylor fled for
They found
Naylor likes to remind skeptics that
On that bright, sunny morning when
One of the first goals of an independent
Very little escapes Naylor’s savage tongue: For example, he
has gone on record calling
But Naylor’s rag-tag coalition began to crumble last year when a local blogger discovered that two members of SVR’s advisory board were affiliated with of the neo- confederate League of the South (LOS), which has been pushing a rightist brand of separatism for nearly 14 years. LOS claims not to be racist, but the Southern Poverty Law Center has them on their watch list for hate groups. Founder and president J. Michael Hill has been quoted as saying, “Let us not flinch when our enemies call us, 'Racists;' rather, just reply with, 'So, what's your point?'”
When news broke about SVR's connection to LOS, many
Most gravitated toward Rob Williams, the editor of
secessionist newspaper Vermont Commons,
a sister organization of SVR. At 40, Williams is the youngest leading
secessionist. His North Face jackets, ribbed hats, and sunglasses make him look
as if he’s ready to ski off at any moment. He believes himself to be
His paper is less focused on taking on all comers than they
are on painting a picture of what an independent
Building on this movement, Vermont Commons could be called, “Secession we can believe in.”
Among the articles in the winter 2008 issue are “Town Meeting: A Space for
Communal Liberty,” “
Williams doesn't see himself in direct confrontation with
Naylor's hard line--"People have different strategies," he says.
"Live and let live." Naylor is characteristically less understanding,
accusing Williams of trying to “lull people into Utopia.” “Secession,” he
reminds people whenever he gets the chance, “is a radical act of rebellion,
driven by anger and fear.”
The remnants of
Naylor’s youth contingent are in a beer-littered house party at the
Naylor may have laid the intellectual groundwork for
In the same poll where 11.5 percent of Vermonters said they
supported secession, 77.1 percent said they thought the U.S government had lost
its moral authority, and 48.7 percent said they thought that the
Williams and his supporters are pushing back against that fatalism. While Naylor remains married to secessionism as an end in itself, Williams sees it as just the next logical step: As we move towards energy independence, food independence, and economic independence, why not political independence as well? For Williams, the Wall Street crash, more than Obama's election, has emphasized the need for changing the way communities are organized. "The bottom line is that re-localization is the watchword," he says.
There’s an unspoken question that lies beneath every debate
over different ways of attracting new supporters, economic strategies, the
possible education system of a free
Williams just smiles when confronted with the implausibility of seccession. “People laugh and ask, ‘Have you seceded yet?’” he says. “This is about changing hearts and minds.”
David Thier is a
writer based in
By David Thier