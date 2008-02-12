Hamas may well have
gained a brief public relations advantage by breaching the wall separating Gaza from the Sinai, and probably also gained leverage
against Egypt
and the Palestinian Authority. But its fundamental weakness remains. The
question now is how to make sure that Egypt’s desire to control the
border again does not strengthen Hamas in its struggle with the Palestinian
Authority.
Hamas is already
insisting that the old border arrangements be replaced with Hamas sharing
control with Egypt, without
E.U. monitors or Israel
being able to maintain its off-site monitoring. The good news is that so far Egypt is not
buying; while it is calling for understandings between the PA and Hamas, it
also seems to accept--at least for now--that the PA should be in the border
crossings and EU monitors should maintain their presence. Moreover, Egypt is
showing some very real concern about the effects on its own security with the
breach in the wall; not only is Egypt not permitting the restocking of stores
in El Arish and Rafah and rebuilding the fence, but the Egyptian press is also
reporting that 3,000 Palestinians have been arrested, some with arms and
explosives, in places like Suez City far removed from the border--suggesting
that the regime wants the public to see that Palestinians are causing security
problems for Egypt.
Still, resealing the border is Egypt’s first priority, and must
not be traded for a greater Hamas role at the border. The Bush Administration
needs to do more than only remind Egypt in public that it has
responsibilities. Privately, it needs to make clear that the U.S. will be closely watching and holding Egypt
accountable. Similarly, we need to emphasize that how the Egyptians handle
their responsibilities will affect whether a peace deal may be achievable
between Israelis and Palestinians. After all, Egypt
made commitments to Israel
at the time of its withdrawal from Gaza.
Those commitments on smuggling and the border have not been fulfilled; given
that history, if Egypt now finds a way to allow Hamas to gain far more control
over the border and acquiesce about Hamas being able to bring whoever and
whatever it wants into Gaza, Israel will not only face a greater threat but
also conclude that commitments made by others on security amount to little more
than slogans.
All this should remind the administration that its stakes
are high in helping to manage the outcome of the Egyptian, Hamas, and PA
discussions now taking place. It should not be a passive observer waiting to be
informed. It should be outlining acceptable outcomes and also coordinating
closely with Abbas. And, it should do so with a broader policy approach in
mind—one that might take the current crisis and produce a better approach to Gaza.
What are the key
elements to such an approach? First, agree that the objective is to have the PA
assume responsibility for control of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and
EU monitors; Abbas wants his presidential guard to be placed at this as well as
the other crossing points from Gaza into Israel. He needs to offer a plan of
how many forces can be deployed, when they will be deployed, what their role
will be and how they will function.