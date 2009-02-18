The Right Man

On the evening of January 20, as Washington’s liberals were toasting the inauguration of Barack Obama, some of the city’s most prominent conservative intellectuals escaped to the elegant Northwest Washington home of David Frum. In one room, Richard Perle—dressed in a jacket and royal-blue shirt, open at the collar—leaned against a fireplace as Norah Jones crooned softly on the stereo and tea candles flickered from the bookshelves. In the kitchen, ideologically themed drinks were arrayed on a table: Obama enthusiasts—both right-wing apostates and Frum’s liberal guests—could drink Blue Hawaiians; Palinphobes could drink cosmopolitans; and, for supporters of the Alaska governor, there was (of course) beer. Even though the conservative movement had just suffered a total political meltdown, few guests seemed to be in a bitter mood. Frum—a courtly man in his late forties best known as the Bush speechwriter who helped craft the phrase “axis of evil”—had set a light tone for the gathering with his invitation, which asked guests to “Celebrate/ Commiserate [cuz wtf else r we gna do?]”

If Frum didn’t seem particularly angry about Obama’s election, perhaps it’s because, these days, he’s more focused on the flaws plaguing his own end of the political spectrum. He had recently resigned from National Review in order to start his own publication, NewMajority.com, and the Inauguration Day gathering at his house doubled as a launch party for the venture. Frum says his project aims to be to conservatism what The New Republic was to liberalism during the 1980s. “The ideas that were hashed out in those pages became the basis of the Hart campaigns and the Clinton campaign in the 1990s,” he told me. “If you understand that change takes time, these kinds of debates can have a big impact. “

Frum’s frustration with the conservative movement—”when things happen in it that I think are dangerous and destructive, I take it very personally,” he says—dates back more than four years, to what he saw as the unsustainable cultural-populist swagger of the Bush-Cheney reelection campaign. Bush’s parade of second-term fiascoes—from Iraq to Katrina to Harriet Miers—convinced Frum that Republicans were running their party into the ground by scaring off the educated middle class. In his 2007 book Comeback: Conservatism That Can Win Again, he advocated modernizing the GOP along the lines of David Cameron’s Tories in Great Britain—by de-emphasizing social issues and focusing on good (but still small) government, climate change, income inequality, health care, and obesity.

Not everyone appreciated the advice. Ramesh Ponnuru, one of Frum’s colleagues at National Review, criticized the book both in print and in several sharp-edged blog posts, complaining that some of Frum’s proposals would impinge on conservative principle and alienate the GOP base. Today, Frum concedes that Ponnuru may have been right to allege that some of his ideas weren’t really conservative. But that, he says, is conservatism’s problem, not his. “One of the issues [Ponnuru] called me out on was that I’m very worried about the public health implications of obesity,” Frum told me. “Ramesh said that National Review’s conservatism has no room to worry about a problem like that. That may even be right. If it’s right, that doesn’t make obesity any less of a public health problem. It may indicate the limits of conservatism.”