Stock Answer

It is true, of course, that stocks have fallen sharply since Obama won the election. A recent Wall Street Journal editorial noted that the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25 percent over the first two months of the year. "The dismaying message here," fretted the oh-so-earnest Journal editors, "is that President Obama’s policies have become part of the economy’s problem."

Well, this is more persuasive than the "Oh my God, some long-anticipated event has finally happened so I’m selling my stocks" hypothesis. But it still lacks some key details. Such as: maybe some other economic events triggered the sell-off? No way, continues the Journal:

So what has happened in the last two months? The economy has received no great new outside shock. . . . What is new is the unveiling of Mr. Obama’s agenda and his approach to governance.

Huh? First of all, Obama’s agenda was unveiled well before the election. Second, there have been constant new economic shocks, from the massive downward revision of fourth quarter (pre-Obama) GDP to the collapse of economies across the world.

Indeed, American stocks are merely suffering the same drop as stocks in countries not subject to Obama’s socialist agenda. While the Dow did fall by 25 percent over the first two months of 2009, the Global Dow fell by 26 percent. If Obama’s agenda was the problem, then you’d think U.S. stocks would fall further and faster.

The larger fallacy here is to assume that the stock market is a proxy for the entire economy. Many people realize that the stock market is an imperfect gauge. But it’s not just an imperfect gauge of the economy—it doesn’t even attempt to measure the economy. Stock prices represent the market’s guess at the profitability of corporations. While that’s related to the health of the overall economy, it’s not the same thing, and sometimes the two diverge sharply. During the Bush administration, for instance, corporate profits soared while wages for most families flatlined.