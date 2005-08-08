But how about taxes?

Silly though it may sound, there's a very sensible case for taxing unhealthy food--or, at the very least, two unhealthy substances within food. One is saturated fat, commonly found in beef and dairy products; the other is transfatty acids, or transfat, which the food industry adds to products during baking or frying. Both substances increase the level of "bad" cholesterol in the blood, which clogs arteries. Transfat seems to be a double whammy: It appears to reduce the level of good cholesterol, which counteracts the effects of bad cholesterol. Scientists agree that anything beyond minimal consumption of either increases the risk of heart attack and other circulatory problems, with no offsetting health benefits, even for otherwise healthy people. Economists agree that the treatment of these conditions--whether through prescription drugs to treat high blood pressure or angioplasty to open up clogged arteries--is very expensive.

The government has already taken some steps to reduce consumption of unhealthy fats--with some success. In 2003, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it would require food manufacturers to include transfat content on their labels. The industry fought that requirement bitterly. But, with the regulations taking effect next year, manufacturers are busy removing transfat from their products, with companies like Frito-Lay leading the way. The FDA estimated that this change alone could save up to $3 billion a year, on average, in health care costs over the next two decades.

By contrast, calls to impose taxes on unhealthy foods have raised mostly hackles--or worse. When Dr. Kelly Brownell, director of the Yale Center for Eating and Weight Disorders, introduced the notion in a Times op-ed a decade ago, Rush Limbaugh called him part of a "high-fat Gestapo" trying "to force the American people to act in the `proper' way."

When you put it that way, the idea of a "Twinkie tax," as it has come to be known, really does sound absurdly paternalistic. If you want to load up on french fries, health risks and all, why is that the government's business? Unfortunately, fat consumption really is the government's business in one, very literal, sense. As taxpayers, we all bear the burden of higher medical costs--either directly, by paying for Medicare and Medicaid, or indirectly, by subsidizing employer-based health insurance (which is tax deductible). So, when some people choose to eat poorly, we all end up bearing the financial burden for their decisions. A Twinkie tax would help rectify this, however modestly. Government wouldn't be scolding Americans about their choices. It would simply be asking them to confront the costs of those choices--namely, the future medical bills that fatty foods make more likely.