Give the folks at Pixar this (and, while you do, give them anything else they want too): They appreciate the cinematic virtue of showing over telling. The studio has produced quite a few sharp, wordless shorts over the years, and the nearly mute opening act of last year’s Wall-E was utterly sublime. Up, the studio’s latest marvel, continues the trend with an early four-minute musical montage that encapsulates 50 years of two lives lived together, and lived to the end. It’s a heartwarming, heartbreaking sequence: If there’s been a more moving scene in a film so far this year, I can’t recall it.

The lives in question are those of Carl and Ellie Fredricksen, childhood chums and co-adventurers, teenage sweethearts, and loving husband and wife for half a century. By the time the music stops, though, Ellie has passed away, and Carl, the shy, quiet boy whom she had pumped full of life all those years, deflates into a bitter, lonely old man. If Wall-E opened with the vision of a planet burnt out, Up opens more intimately but no less powerfully with the image of a life burnt out.

Written and directed by Pixar regular Pete Docter (with the aid of co-writer/co-director Bob Peterson), Up is a fascinating hybrid. The studio’s previous films have typically targeted young and old alike by choosing subjects of intergenerational appeal (robots, superheroes) or melding disparate elements (a rat with culinary aspirations). But Up is something new, a kid’s adventure yarn embedded in a grownup tale about grief and regret, purposes lost and rediscovered.

With his wife gone and commercial developments sprouting like iron weeds on all sides of his trim little Victorian home, Carl (a character inspired in part by Spencer Tracy and Walter Matthau, and voiced with gruff affability by Ed Asner) is literally besieged. After he half-accidentally bloodies a construction worker with his cane (yes, there is actual blood which, though understated, provides a mild shock), he is court-ordered into a retirement home. The orderlies who come by to pick him up, however, ought to have paid a bit more attention to the empty helium bottles littering the front yard: Carl has decided to escape in the only direction he can. (Hence the movie’s title.) Several thousand brightly colored balloons later, he is aloft, a deliberate Dorothy steering his house into the blue yonder.