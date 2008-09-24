No, the problem with these first reactions was that they didn't stop to consider the more primary liberal principles at stake: respect for international law; compassion for a nation under attack; and, above all, sympathy for a people who have been looking to the United States as a model of democracy--precisely what liberals say we want the world to do. The failure of many liberals to recoil instinctively at Putin's invasion or to express solidarity with Georgia bespeaks a larger neglect of our guiding ideals--a reluctance to stand up for liberty, democracy, human rights, and respect for law, whatever course of diplomatic action we ultimately decide should follow. There was a time when liberals felt affinity with democrats around the world, and weren't shy about saying so. These days, we seem too ambivalent or hard- hearted to offer even rhetorical support to our fellow liberals in distant places. What has changed?

For one thing, partisanship. Encouraged by cable television, talk radio, and the Internet, public discourse has degenerated into a crude taking of sides. Partisanship can be salutary, but when it becomes automatic, it chains us to party lines, even when those lines clash with our beliefs. It clouds our vision, filtering distant events through the lens of the permanent campaign. During Watergate, William F. Buckley concluded that so few of his fellow conservatives were willing to acknowledge Richard Nixon's crimes because they didn't want to "wake up in the morning and find that they are in agreement with a particular conclusion reached by The New York Times." Today's political culture has redoubled those fears on all sides, so that liberals dread waking up to find ourselves in agreement with The Weekly Standard. Focused on the petty partisan politics surrounding the Georgia crisis, too many liberals applied the dubious dictum that the enemy of my enemy is my friend (or at worst a misunderstood rational actor entitled to the benefit of the doubt). A reflexive distrust of "neocon" foreign policy led them to mitigate Putin's viciousness and to shrug off Georgia's sad fate as the predictable price of poking the bear.

The war in Iraq not only honed these partisan reflexes but drove many liberals to a wholesale embrace of the kind of cruel realism that they once considered anathema. Back in the Clinton years, liberals came close to shedding their Vietnam Syndrome, growing comfortable with an internationalist foreign policy consistent with international law. But, after September 11 and during the run-up to the Iraq war, the Bush administration hijacked the liberal vocabulary of democracy, liberty, and human rights. It then proceeded to make a mockery of this rhetoric by thumbing its nose at the United Nations, curbing civil liberties at home, and torturing suspected enemies. Ashamed of the deeds done in the name of their principles, liberals turned not just on Bush but on the very espousal of those principles. They ceded them to the neocons, and ran as far away from foreign policy idealism as they could.

Suddenly, realism looked newly appealing. Unlike the hard left, which viewed the Iraq war from the get-go as an imperialist undertaking, antiwar liberals frequently made the case against deposing Saddam in prudential terms, contending that the mere threat of force could contain and even disarm him. Republican realists like Brent Scowcroft, who spoke out against the impending invasion, provided ideological cover. But this beneficial small-r realism--a commonsense commitment to evidence, accountability, and the judicious weighing of costs and benefits--soon curdled into a doctrinaire Realism of the sort that used to appall liberals when it was preached and practiced by the likes of Henry Kissinger.

Liberals, in short, seem content these days to derive their political analysis entirely from patterns of thought forged in the Bush years. If every foreign crisis is another Iraq waiting to happen, then every expression of feeling for an oppressed people becomes propaganda for neocon war-makers; every thought of intervention becomes a prescription for disaster; and no cause--not even democracy--is more urgent than opening the American people's eyes to the deceptions and dark motives of our leaders.

But our eyes are now open. After years of brandishing our skepticism, we should recognize our success. Our anti-Bush bona fides are beyond question. No one on the left has fallen for anything Bush has said in a long time. (The right doesn't follow him in lockstep anymore, either.) Liberals don't need to subordinate our commiseration with the Georgian people to another chance to batter the Iraq war's enthusiasts. What's more, by continuing to let our anger over Iraq and Bush control our view of international affairs, we limit our capacity to defend what we really believe in: not the higher wisdom of realpolitik but the cause of liberalism.

It's understandable that in these times liberals might hesitate before rushing to wave the banner of democracy promotion, given how Bush has abused it. But we should remember that it was our banner in the first place. As we prepare to sweep our current president out the door in favor of what will in all likelihood be an Obama administration, we are, quite unnecessarily, handing Bush a final, enduring victory: We are allowing our judgments and ideas to be dictated not by our own principles and beliefs, but by his.

David Greenberg is a professor of history and media studies at Rutgers and the author of Nixon's Shadow: The History of an Image.



