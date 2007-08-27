Lesson Learned

As Harriet Miers was to the position of Supreme Court justice, Alberto Gonzales was to the position of Attorney General of the United States. In both cases, President Bush chose a loyalist who was hopelessly unqualified for the relevant position. The best response to the Gonzales fiasco is to insist on a new era of bipartisanship in the appointment of the Attorney General--and to do so by reinvigorating the Senate's constitutional power not only to "consent" to but also to offer "advice" on high-level presidential nominations. To understand this suggestion, we need to back up a bit.

The Attorney General occupies a unique position within the national government. He is the president's lawyer, and one of his primary responsibilities is to protect his client's legal prerogatives and to defend presidential decisions in court. It should not be shocking that on unsettled questions involving war powers and the scope of executive privilege, the Attorney General almost always takes a strongly pro-executive line. At the same time, the Attorney General is no mere advocate. He is the nation's chief law enforcement officer, and he owes an independent duty to the law, above all to the Constitution. An Attorney General must be willing, on important occasions, to tell the president a firm "no"--and to insist that the law forbids the president from doing what he wants. Saying "no" will often protect the president himself, because it will prevent avoidable fights with Congress and the embarrassment, or worse, that comes from a loss in federal court. But the real importance of saying "no" is the affirmation of the rule of law.

Every Attorney General runs into sharp conflicts between his role as lawyer to the president and his role as the nation's chief law enforcement officer. In the aftermath of Watergate, many legislators thought that ambitious reforms should be undertaken to promote professionalism and independence. Bills were introduced that would give the Attorney General a legal status akin to that of members of the Securities and Exchange Commission--who can be discharged by the president only for specified causes, such as malfeasance in office or neglect of duty. And there is a clear precedent for this proposal: Almost every state in the union makes its Attorney General independent of its Governor, and independence seems to work pretty well. The basic idea was that if the president could not remove the Attorney General at his whim, the Attorney General would be far more likely to make independent assessments of the law. As a result, the president and the executive branch as a whole would be far more likely to act lawfully.

Nonetheless, the proposal to create an independent Attorney General was abandoned, in part on the ground that it is constitutionally doubtful. The Constitution vests executive power in the president, and law enforcement lies at the core of executive power. In any case, the president must work very closely with the Attorney General, and it would be awkward (to say the least) if the president was not the boss of his own lawyer. Critically, President Ford took much of the steam out of the reform proposals by choosing Edward Levi, the greatly esteemed and highly independent law professor, as his Attorney General.