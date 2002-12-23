Back Pages

The modern approach to fairy tales is split between two more or less contradictory schools of thought. One, pioneered by Bruno Bettelheim, proposes the fairy tale as a kind of therapeutic workout for a child's unconscious, with the dramatis personae acting as proxies for various warring drives. The other sees the fairy tale as historically determined material that can--and should--be altered to suit changing cultural values. Hence the practice, popular in the 1970s and 1980s, of revising tales to reflect egalitarian and feminist principles, making over every doe-eyed princess as a spunky chick with her eye on graduate school.

I confess that I was rather looking forward to watching Spufford put the boot into the reform brigade, but in his characteristically genial and fair-minded way he insists on giving them their due. Some of their revisions are clumsy and reductive, he admits, but they are right, after all, to be concerned about the inherently prescriptive nature of fairy tales.

Every description in a fairy story of how

people behave toward each other, with

justice or injustice, is faintly, complicatedly,

an endorsement. The certainty of a story

that allows a child to add it--with delight--

to the category of "things that are so" also

lends to its content the slight implication that

this is how things ought to be. We cannot be

told that "Once there was a prince" without

also being told (on some level and in some

part) that it was right that there was a prince.

What knits together out of nothing and yet is

solid enough to declare that it is so, recommends

itself to us although we don't receive the

recommendation straightforwardly. In this lies

the power, and the danger, of stories.

As an apologia for the would-be Bowdlers, this passage strikes me as faintly shocking. It reminds me of the English literature teachers I encountered at school who thought that the vital thing to do with a Shakespeare play was to draw out its implicit sexisms and racisms. Yes, art is powerful and persuasive. And yes, when we are drawn into a story, it commands our sympathy, however temporarily, for its imaginative vision of the way the world operates. But even the doctrinaire scheme of a fairy tale presents quite a bit of room for the reader's independent maneuver-- a range of forces and characters to consider and, if you want, to "identify with."

Thus my three-year-old daughter likes to play at being Cinderella to my prince. ("We're falling in love!" she yodels as we waltz around the kitchen.) But she also likes to play the wicked stepmother and lock me in the bathroom, shouting "Clean the floors!" with a witchy cackle. I suppose that if Cinderella were the only story she was ever going to read, I might be concerned about its insidious message of anti-republicanism. But her days are filled with stories, each of them offering a different kind of prescription or demanding a different kind of imaginative leap. It is the multiplicity of fictional worlds that guards her from treating any one fiction as a tract. The true antidote for the propaganda power of story is ... more stories. And, of course, lived experience: no child is built entirely out of books, after all.

Yet the idea of reading as a potentially perilous exercise is strangely important to Spufford. It arises again, more forcefully, when he writes directly about his own childhood. Spufford says that, as a young boy, he used books to limit his confrontation with the agonizing vulnerability of his younger sister, who was born with a rare and disastrous disease called cystinosis. He gobbled up books frantically, not so much for their content as for their soothing form--the deployments of story itself.

When I read stories obsessively as a

child I was striking a kind of deal that

allowed me to turn away. Sometime in

childhood I made a bargain that limited,

so I thought, the power over me that real

experience had, the real experience that

comes to us in act and incident and through

the proximate, continuous existence of those

we love. All right, I said, I'll let a quantity of

that stream over me, if I can have a balancing

portion of this, the other kind of experience

which is controlled and repeatable, and comes

off the page.

Fiction became for him, in other words, a narcotic substance. The very same properties that gave it its potential for revelation--its vividness, its concrete detail, its magical substitution of words for things--were those that allowed it to be consumed as a drug. Even as an adult, Spufford suggests, his book habit--he still reads more or less a book a day--has a slightly pathetic, compulsive aspect. His "sludgey dives into text" are self-induced sessions of oblivion, willed escapes from the complexities of real life.

Generally speaking, the reader is a symbol of virtue in our culture, just as the Nintendo player is a symbol of unwholesomeness. This is why accounts of childhood passion for books tend, even when their tone is ostensibly rueful--what an odd/pale/serious/nerdy child I was!--to have a slightly smug undertone: they are testaments to the author's early and intuitive preference for high culture over mass culture. There is something tonic in Spufford's challenge to this automatic association of reading with high-mindedness. For consuming books is not necessarily a rigorous exercise, of course, and those of us who frantically scan the backs of detergent bottles when there is no other prose at hand know only too well that the intellectual dignity conferred on bookishness is not always earned.

And yet I'm not sure that Spufford ever really succeeds in persuading us that childhood reading is dangerous as such. If I read him correctly, he wants to say that fiction--or at least certain ways of consuming fiction--can act as a hindrance to emotional maturity, by keeping a person from having to engage with the difficult, disappointing, unpredictable stuff of real life. It's not so much that this is not true as that it is true of almost everything. The same can be said about certain ways of having sex, or drinking alcohol, or eating food, or taking exercise. There is very little human pleasure, when it comes down to it, that is not capable of morphing into vice or dysfunction. And as dangerous substances go, Tolkien still seems a better bet for children than video games, or crack.

A good many keen childhood readers make their transition into adult reading by way of the classics. But Spufford claims to have found the intricate investigations of human emotion in Austen and Eliot and Hardy "dry." He opted instead for James Bond and science fiction. In his late teens, he discovered Borges and Calvino. And finally, on the very precipice of adulthood, he found porn: Grove Press paperbacks with titles such as Davina and Beatrice, purporting to be suppressed Victorian classics. Like so much of the fiction that had sustained him throughout his childhood, the attraction of porn seems to have lain in its ability to conjure up life--in this case, women--in predictable, controllable portions.

I knew that there was a blatant contradiction

between this brutish thingifying of women and

my nervous attention to them as individuals in

real life. But I didn't care. I wanted to be nasty.

I wanted to transgress again, to go across this

new line fiction offered me. Now, as well as

loving books and learning from them, I could

consummate the relationship by having sex with them.

This constitutes Spufford's bravest attempt to demonstrate how unvirtuous reading can be; but even here, one has to say, he fails to generate much alarm. Indeed, he takes a far dimmer view of his adolescent book list than any of his readers are likely to take. So he wasn't a Janeite: on balance, this is probably a forgivable sin in a teenage boy. (He appears to have acquainted himself subsequently with her oeuvre.) So he whacked off to books that "thingified" women. What to say to this other than that he was not alone? As with all the other confessions in this book, the supposed wrong being confessed is overshadowed by the scrupulousness and the eloquence with which it is confessed. If, as a young man, Spufford was not always as in touch with his emotions as he might have been, he certainly seems to have overcome that defect now. He writes about himself with cogency and insight and charm. And hasn't a lifetime of reading surely contributed more to this achievement than it has hindered it?

It seems unnecessary for Spufford to have framed his enormously interesting memoir as a masculine mea culpa. There are moments in this book that have the slightly nutty, self-flagellating quality of old-style Communist Party "self-criticism" sessions. He needs to relax. The child that books built seems, on the evidence presented here, to have turned into a thoroughly decent man.

Zoe Heller's new novel, Notes on a Scandal, will be published next summer by Henry Holt.

By Zoe Heller