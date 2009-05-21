Yes, there was a political left--but as communist leader Earl Browder was fond of saying at the time, "Communism is twentieth century Americanism." To make his point about how the political left co-existed within a conservative culture, Susman quotes a leaflet from the Young Communist League during the Popular Front period:

Some people have the idea that a YCLer is political minded, that nothing outside of politics means anything. Gosh no. They have a few simple problems. There is the problem of getting good men on the baseball team this spring, of opposition from ping-pong teams, of dating girls, etc. We go to shows, parties dances and all that. In short, the YCL and its members are no different from other people except that we believe in dialectical materialism as a solution to all problems.

I laugh every time I read this quote, but Susman was making a serious point--that even left-wing organizations were drawn in by the social conservatism that gripped the country during the economic crisis of the 1930s.

I would attribute much of the current rise in pro-life sentiment to a similar kind of response to the recession. And if the recession persists, I would expect to see more indications of the kind of social conservatism--manifest, perhaps, in growing support for prayer in schools or something of that order. But I would also expect that once Americans become confident again about their economic future, pro-choice sentiment and social liberalism will re-emerge with a vengeance and lay to rest--until the next great crash--the ghosts of Phyllis Schlafly and James Dobson. In other words, the Pew and Gallup polls do not indicate a watershed--what they show is part of a predictable cycle of social attitudes.

I would also make two other points. The first is that the tilt toward pro-life sentiment doesn't necessarily imply a changed view of whether the Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade. In fact, a recent CNN poll shows that Americans, by 68 to 30 percent, do not want to overturn it; the Gallup and Pew polls are thus gauging personal sentiment, not policy preferences. Americans can be expected to embrace a more conservative social ideology during this period without endorsing conservative social policies.

The second point I'd make is that, though people become personally more conservative during economic downturns, they also seem less likely during those downturns to base their support for public officials and candidates on social issues like abortion or gun rights. In the 1920s, politicians battled over prohibition; in the 1930s, there was no equivalent social issue. Americans were worried about the economy and about being drawn into a new world war.

If you look at the recent elections that took place during recessions--1982, 1992, 2002, and 2008--social issues like abortion, school prayer, or more recently gay marriage were a relatively minor factor. So while voters might be leaning more conservative on social issues during the current crisis, they are not likely to judge Obama by his stands on abortion. They will judge him by whether he succeeds in pulling us out of the recession and, secondarily, by whether he succeeds in extracting us from Iraq and Afghanistan.

That should be a warning to Republicans. If conservative Republicans (and are there any moderate Republicans left in Congress?) think that, based on the Gallup and Pew polls, they can make a big fuss about whether Obama's nominee backs Roe v. Wade, they are in for the same kind of rude awakening that they received when they wasted Congress's time agitating over the Terri Schiavo case. The fact that Americans are becoming more socially conservative during crises is to be expected. But Obama doesn't need to worry about this in choosing a Supreme Court nominee or in gauging his and the Democrats' electoral prospects.

John B. Judis is a senior editor of The New Republic and a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.