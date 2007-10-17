Baseball cherishes its mythology, of course. In April, the game returns with an innocent and giddy optimism, willing itself to believe that everyone has a shot at glory--that with hard work and a little luck anyone can be champions. It is a sporting version of the American Dream. But each spring, one team stands in the way of this comforting romanticism. The Yankees block out the sun. They remind us of the darker side of the American Dream: While this country is open to anyone in theory, in practice --or at least often--only a fortunate few will make it. The Yankees, then, are the unforgiving voice of experience, snuffing out innocence. An American reality rebutting an American myth.

Perhaps that's why The New York Times can never seem to warm to the Pinstripers, even going so far as to publish an editorial before the 2003 American League Championship Series arguing that it would be better for baseball if the Boston Red Sox were to finally vanquish their ancient rival. May they never be forgiven for this act of metropolitan treason.

Sure, the Yanks might have more fans than any other side--like the United States, perhaps--but amongst baseball fans collectively, the Yankees are a minority taste, just as admitting to an admiration for the United States has become a risky proposition at dinner parties around the world.

In the circles I move in, it's considered poor form to admit to a fascination with, let a alone a liking for, the Bronx Bombers. Doing so is akin to supporting the school bully or admitting that you voted for George W Bush in both the 2000 and 2004 Presidential elections. It's not the sort of thing you mention in polite society. The Yankees are my sordid little American League secret and, to borrow from Yeats, my own "terrible beauty."

Now, you'll say that seven years without a title is not so very long. And if, say, you follow the Chicago Cubs, it certainly doesn't seem so harsh. But Yankee fans, like the Yankees' owner, are different: a single year without a title in the Bronx equates to something like seven years of ineptitude from other, lesser, franchises. In Yankee Years it's been nearly half a century since the Bombers last savored victory. At least it feels that way.

But perhaps it isn't just Bush's fault. Maybe the Republican Party itself is bad for the Yankees. After all, the Bronx Bombers haven't won a World Series under a Republican president since the Eisenhower administration. Just seven of their 26 titles have been won while the GOP possessed the White House. Perhaps someone should point this out to Rudy Giuliani. Is Hizzoner really prepared to sacrifice future Yankee victories upon the altar of his Presidential ambition?

Now there's a question for all Americans to consider: is Hillary Clinton the Yankees' best hope? From a Yankee point of view, one thing seems certain: 2009 cannot come soon enough. As America recovers from the Bush years, so will the New York Yankees.

By Alex Massie