Debating the Netroots

Second, regardless of whether you are tracking the rise of the progressive blogosphere or the progressive netroots, Chait's date is wrong. MoveOn.org was founded in 1998 as a result of right-wing extremism and media complicity in Clinton's impeachment. Further, in terms of growth and maturity, while antecedents to the progressive blogosphere could be found in some early sites in 2000-02, the Iraq war was really the founding touchstone of the progressive blogosphere. After a somewhat slow start, in a true S-curve fashion, the progressive blogosphere grew roughly twenty-fold from 2003-05 before leveling off again with about three to four million daily readers at the end of 2005. The major catalyst for this growth was the public debate over Iraq (in which blogosphere and the public ultimately saw eye to eye).

Moving beyond definitions, Chait should be commended for reading a lot of liberal blogs, which is a lot more than journalists tend to do before writing about the blogosphere. But that's about it. His argument, as far as we understand it, is as follows. For the last 30 years, there has been a disciplined and effective right-wing movement that seeks to wield power, and there has been no counter to this force. "Liberal pundits" like Joe Klein didn't acknowledge this movement, which was a strategic error. The blogosphere arose in 2000 because bloggers saw how this movement operated and the failures of the Democratic Party elites in responding to it. To fight the New Right, bloggers adopted its tactics, including discipline, a contempt for ideas, and a willingness to act dishonestly when necessary. And it has worked--insofar as bloggers have been able to seize power and create a more pugilistic political party.

What's so odd about this argument is not that it's wrong (though it is), but how it ignores the dominant political characteristic of the 1998-2008 American political architecture: right-wing extremist governance aided by a complicit media structure. When historians look back upon this period, the war in Iraq will loom large, and that's for good reason. In addition to many other costs, several hundreds of thousands of people have died as a result. But the war will be seen on a continuum starting with the Clinton impeachment, the recount, the 2001 tax cuts, and September 11, then continuing with the collapse of civil liberties, torture, the response to Hurricane Katrina, and the looting of our government and corporate structures. Progressives have been betrayed, Democrats have been betrayed, the entire country has been betrayed. Our press, our government, and our leaders failed us, and we failed as citizens to stop all of this. This is not an argument accepted solely by progressive blogs; the public writ large hates Bush and hates everything he does.