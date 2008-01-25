Our distinguished panel of eggheads and eminences announces its votes.
Not a Bush. Not a Clinton. Not a governor. Not a religious zealot. Not an actor. And certainly not a former mayor. In fact, most of the people I would vote for, save one, aren't even on the ballot.
Part one: Randall Kennedy
Part two: Judith Shulevitz
Part three: Erica Jong
Part four: John McWhorter
Part five: Paul Berman
Part six: Graydon Carter
Part seven: Allison Silverman
Part eight: Alan Wolfe
Part nine: John Anderson
Part ten: C.K. Williams
Part eleven: Todd Gitlin
Part twelve: Daniel Alarcón
Part thirteen: Larry Kramer
Part fourteen: Alan Dershowitz
Graydon Carter is the editor of Vanity Fair.
By Graydon Carter