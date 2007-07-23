Say this much for our president: He is consistent. Back in the1990s, when he was still governor of Texas, he had an opportunityto help some of his neediest constituents get affordable medicalcare. The federal government had just created the State Children'sHealth Insurance Program, or s-chip, making billions in newspending available to states that created public insurance programsfor poor kids and their families. While even some of his fellowRepublican governors were jumping at the opportunity, Bush balked.The program might get expensive in the long run, he feared. And, ohdear, it would mean more government. So Bush fought efforts tocreate an expansive s-chip program in Texas, arguing a minimalistversion would be better, even though the state had one of thehighest proportions of uninsured residents in the country.

The Texas legislature, though hardly a bastion of socialism, didn'tsee things Bush's way--and bullied him into supporting a biggerprogram. But now, as president, Bush is waging the same fight allover again. S-chip is up for reauthorization this year. With evenmore Americans uninsured than in the '90s, Congress seems inclinedto expand it so that it can cover more people. Under a newbipartisan proposal in the Senate, s-chip funding would increase by$35 billion over the next five years, allowing it to reach many ofthe children who still lack insurance.

But Bush, backed by some of his more conservative allies, wants nopart of this. He's willing to reauthorize the program, but he alsowants to restrict it- -by, among other things, limitingeligibility to only those people who are below 200 percent of thepoverty level. Under his counterproposal, at least 17 states wouldactually lose s-chip funding, meaning that more kids and familiesin desperate need of medical insurance would go without.

Why the resistance? Money, for one thing. To pay for the expansions,Democrats have proposed raising taxes on cigarettes and rescindingsome of the unnecessary subsidies Bush's Medicare drug planfamously throws at insurance companies--steps that are no morepopular with this administration than with its supporters in thetobacco and insurance lobbies. But the fight is also philosophical.Bush and his allies object that, for every ten people who gaininsurance through s-chip expansions, between two and five fewer willget private insurance--since employers, particularly those withlow-income workers, will be less likely to offer coverage once thepublic alternative is available.

But this hardly matters as long as the net effect is an expansion ofinsurance--which clearly is the case here, as the CongressionalBudget Office recently concluded. Thanks to s-chip, the number ofpeople without health insurance today is much lower than it mightbe otherwise; if the program expands, it will be even lower in thefuture. To put it in human terms, that means millions of more kidsgetting their regular checkups and--when they need it--more seriousmedical care.

Of course, what really spooks Bush and the right is the possibilitythat s- chip could be a stepping stone to universal coverage. It'sa legitimate fear. If Americans notice what a good job governmenthas done insuring kids, they might clamor to have it cover moreadults, too--which, come to think of it, sounds like a pretty goodidea as well.

