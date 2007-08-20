Hooray for Hairsplitting!

Can Wikipedia Handle Politics? A Close Reading of How it Plays the Plame Game

As of this writing--around 8 p.m., Pacific time, on the evening of August 21, 2007--the Wikipedia entry entitled "Plame affair" is, as the title promises, an account of the events surrounding the disclosure of Valerie Plame's status as a covert CIA operative. Nearly 20,000 words long, including its sources, it was last edited by a user about four hours ago; it's as sober and spin-free a summation of the facts in this gnarled case as one could imagine. The page is not "on wheels," does not conclude that SP3C1AL C0UNS3L P4TRICK J. F!TZG3RALD SUX0R UR ALL GAY, and hasn't recently gotten any anonymous edits from dubious sources.

That's fortunate, since "Plame affair" is a fine example of how Wikipedia has become the de facto source for information on virtually everything. Google "plame," and the first two hits are Wikipedia entries; Google "valerie plame," and the same entries are preceded only by three images of her. The Washington Post's overview of her career may be more carefully sculpted, but online, at least, Wikipedia's is the version of the story that matters most.

Beyond its immediate utility, the beauty of Wikipedia is its transparency--not just that anyone can edit it, but that anyone can see what edits have been made, when they've been made, and (to some extent) by whom they've been made. Even better, its editors hash things out via a discussion that's also permanently public. If journalism is "the first rough draft of history," Wikipedia preserves history's working notepad. Click on the "Plame affair" page's "Talk" tab, scan past a series of stern and frequently ignored directives ("This is not a forum for general discussion about the article's subject. ... Please try to keep a cool head when commenting here"), and you'll be plunged into a roiling debate--eight very, very long pages of it--beginning with more than 12,000 words on what exactly to call the cloud of information and rhetoric surrounding Plame's outing.

"Plame affair" is the default for the moment, though some users think "affair" is vague and romantic: one commenter notes that "major issues in Bill Clinton's administration" were described as "scandals" or "controversies," while Reagan and Bush II got "affairs." Alternate suggestions include "CIA leak case," "Bush administration leak of a CIA agent's identity," "Plamegate" and "Disclosure of Valerie Plame's CIA employment."