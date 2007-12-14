Why’d you do it, Marvin Benard?

When the report of George Mitchell's commission investigating steroid use in baseball was released yesterday, my immediate reaction was the same as Jonathan Cohn's: that maybe Barry Bonds, unforgivable though his sins were, will--finally--no longer be treated as a scapegoat for a problem that went far beyond him. The name on Mitchell's list of steroid users that jarred me most deeply, though, was not Bonds's. Nor was it Roger Clemens's, Miguel Tejada's, or even Chuck Knoblauch's (somewhere, Keith Olbermann's mom is smiling). It was Marvin Larry Benard's.

Benard, few will recall, was an obscure outfielder who had trouble getting on base and struck out far too often, but who nevertheless managed to hold down the leadoff spot for some pretty good San Francisco Giants teams between 1998 and 2001. Growing up as a Giants fan during those years, I considered Benard to be, in some sense, representative of baseball at its best. Born on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, Benard immigrated to Los Angeles with his parents at the age of 12, and after toiling through high school, junior college, and college ball, was selected by the Giants in the 50th round of the 1992 amateur draft, after 1,390 other players had already been taken.

This is, to put it mildly, not a typical career trajectory for a starting Major League outfielder. Television announcers would always marvel at Benard's achievement (invariably after mispronouncing his last name Bernard). For my part, I'm not sure which is more remarkable: that Benard managed to make it to the big leagues, or that he was an actual, real-life, halfway decent Major League position player developed by the Giants' decrepit farm system.

In any event, seeing Benard's name on Mitchell's list disturbed me because Benard starred in one of my fondest baseball memories. In 2000, the Giants moved into a gorgeous new ballpark in China Basin, on the shores of San Francisco Bay. They opened the park in less-than-stellar fashion, with an embarrassing three-game sweep at the hands of the hated Los Angeles Dodgers. By July, when the Dodgers came calling again, they had finally figured out how to win in their new digs (they would finish the season with a home record of 55-26, best in baseball).