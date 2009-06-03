Last year, during the Beijing Olympics, we profiled nine Chinese citizens who had been incarcerated for their political beliefs. Today, the 20th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, seems like a good time to remember their stories. Click on each name for more details.



Liu Jie

Ironically, her likely transgression was writing a public letter that urged the 17th CCP Congress to abolish the type of labor camps in which she's currently detained.

Liu Shaokun

After China's devastating earthquake in May, Liu, a teacher, posted online photographs of collapsed schools in the city of Deyang. The government's public security bureau in Deyang has accused Liu of "deliberately inciting families of victims to petition and disseminating anti-government rumours."

Wang Xiaoning

Wang was arrested in September 2002 for publishing a pro-democracy and anti-corruption online journal, and for writing and distributing essays and electronic journals on democracy and other political topics.