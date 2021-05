I don't, however, want to present a picture of Nabokov, as a mere aesthetic trifler. He may not be very interested in opinions, but a strong set of attitudes is clearly visible in his work, and the fatiguing, cloying flavor of his books is due more to an over-elaborate surface than to an inner emptiness. In "real life," Mr. Nabokov is a well-known lepidopterist, and he has picked up one habit from his pets: he cannot fly in a straight line. A butterfy's purposes are as serious as yours and mine, but it is condemned to give this impression of frivolity by the protective wavering of its flight. So with Nabokov. He cannot, under any circumstances, "get on." There are moments when the most patient reader longs to say to him (as some-body is supposed to have said to Henry James), "Cough it up in papa's hand!"

Nothing, I suppose, will change him, and indeed the idea of so delightful an author's being changed is an unwelcome one. But, change or not, there is certainly a development. It is a little hard to be certain without having read everything he has written, and for this we must wait until all the Russian novels, published in the thirties under the name of "Sirin," are translated and reissued, like this one. But I fancy that when Mr. Nabokov's oeuvre can be seen as a whole, the books of his "American period" will prove to have more substance, less of a ghost-like quality, than his "European" work. For one thing, America has given Mr. Nabokov a more stable and workaday life. Academic society may be artificial, but it can hardly be as artificial as the life of the emigre Russian colony in Berlin in the twenties, or the more dispersed and etiolated version of the same life in Paris a decade later. There is, in America, nothing strange about being an expatriate. The society is not yet tightly-woven enough to present a hard, impenetrable surface to the "foreigner"; even an Englishman can assimilate, and a cosmopolitan European more easily still. This means that Mr. Nabokov has now, in middle life, something definite to write about. Lolita, for example, has all the fanciful quality of his earlier books, but it is also a substantial work of social satire. Marc Slonim, another emigre in America, has said roundly that,

"Nabokov laughs at the smooth facade of American middle-class gentility which finds everything perfectly wonderful, at the routine of wonderful. . . He hits at the monotony and dullness of hotels and motels which encircle the vast continent, he derides the mixture of puritanism, Freudianism and shallowness which infects American colleges, and he debunks the big myths of a commercialized society of sellers, buyers, athletes and entertainers: the myth of youth which turns into perversion, the myth of optimism which refuses to face reality, and the myth of quantity which has drowned the idea of excellence in all areas of human endeavor. Lolita herself becomes a typical image of the American starlet--a mixture of external attractiveness and basic vulgarity, of sound rationality and senseless violence."

In the same way, Pnin (perhaps the most perfect of Nabokov's books) is not only the funniest of that curious subcategory of novels dealing with campus life, but also an unforgettable picture of a profound commentary on racial character: an old-fashioned liberal Russian patiently building a life on the alien planet of modern America. It is not satire; Pnin is homeless not because America cannot provide homes, but because for him the very idea of home has vanished--or rather, he carries the idea wherever he goes, but the reality to which it corresponds has been destroyed. That is why Pnin can be absurd, touching and lovable, while never ceasing to have genuine grandeur.

From what I have said up to now, a reader unfamiliar with Nabokov might have the impression of a dreamy, insubstantial writer, strong on the psychology of memory, on the less familiar reaches of the emotional life, and on certain imponderables such as the confrontation of different temperaments, racial and otherwise. All this is true, but there is one strong--indeed, blazing—emotion of a straight-forward, non-refined character that glows through all Nabokov's work, and that is hatred of tyranny. I use the word "tyranny" rather than some more 20th century term such as "totalitarianism," because the quality of Nabokov's feeling here seems to me immemorial, even archaic; as an artist (i.e. an individual who will cease to exist if he abandons his individuality) he hates the thought of a world in which the individual is denied the right to live anddevelop in his own way. An early short story, Cloud, Castle, Lake (1937) concerns a mild and thoughtful little man who is forced by a whimsical chance to accompany a party of hearty, leather-breeched tourists on a trip through Rhineland beauty spots; they arrive at one particular place where he feels an unearthly peace and serenity; he announces his intention of staying there for ever, but his touring companions will not hear of it, and drag him away, beating him up at the same time, just for luck.