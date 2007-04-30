Décision 2007: The wacky Sarkozy-Royal debate

To Americans who associate presidential campaigns with barrages of television commercials and stilted joint news conferences masquerading as debates, the second round of the French presidential campaign will have seemed strangely old-fashioned. With television time for Nicolas Sarkozy and Ségolène Royal strictly limited, the electioneering has consisted mostly of long, carefully-prepared speeches before large crowds of supporters, and a single, hard-hitting televised debate Wednesday night, to which at least one-third of the French population tuned in.

Although not exactly at the level of Lincoln and Douglas, the debate still put modern American politics to shame. I doubt that even the best and brightest of our politicians could have held their own against either of the French candidates. President Bush would not have lasted 60 seconds. For two hours, both Sarkozy and Royal spoke in full sentences, made cogent arguments, had relevant facts at their fingertips (not always correct ones, it is true--both flubbed statistics on nuclear energy), and responded directly to each other. Their criticisms were remarkably sharp, but also remarkably eloquent. At one point Royal accused Sarkozy of "the height of political immorality," and Sarkozy told her to calm down, because a president needs to be calm. Royal responded: "No, not in the face of injustice! There is such a thing as healthy anger, because it comes in response to people's suffering. I will sometimes be angry, even when I am president of the Republic!"

Royal's anger did feel somewhat staged: She clearly wanted to provoke Sarkozy into showing the mean, Nixonian streak which has made him so widely hated in France (just this Sunday, a group of prominent left-wing artists and scientists warned that his election could put France "at war with itself"). She interrupted him constantly: "You're joking! ... That's not serious! ... That's not true! ... Be serious!" The strategy failed, for Sarkozy remained defiantly calm--but perhaps too much so. He condescendingly lectured Royal about not "flying off the handle" in a way that almost certainly lost him female votes (as well as giving some insight into the famously troubled state of the Sarkozy marriage).

More importantly, Royal put Sarkozy on the defensive, so that his campaign themes of work, law and order, and national identity barely came across. Again and again, Royal effectively managed to turn the debate away from these broader issues and back to the famous French social "protections" she accuses Sarkozy of wishing to demolish. And whenever Sarkozy tried to pose as a reformer, she interrupted him with the same question: Your party has been in power for five years; why haven't you done this already? When he brought up questions of "violence and delinquency," she broke in to remind him that the man in charge of the police for most of the past five years has been ... Nicolas Sarkozy.