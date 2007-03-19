Members of Congress are commonly compared to pigs. It's rarer to seethem in the flesh with curly pink tails attached to their bottoms.But, late one recent Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, freshmanRepresentative John Yarmuth worked a room dressed as a hog--of thesinging, dancing cowboy variety. As he gladhanded his way through agroup of professionals nattily dressed in "cocktail attire,"Yarmuth stood out with his sheepskin chaps and ten-gallon hat, notto mention his tail. He had just come from backstage after acharity gala's headline event--a musical-theater revue featuringlocal celebrities. But, before he could soak up accolades for hisrendition of "Pardon Me, Buckaroo," constituents began grilling himabout Iraq.

It's not hard to understand why the talk got so heavy so quick. Backin November, Yarmuth and his fellow Democratic challengersleveraged frustration over the war into a congressional majority.But, far from spending their time presiding over a bold reversal ofU.S. foreign policy, Yarmuth and the freshmen find themselves stillelectioneering. Like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, some Democraticfreshmen are enmeshed in the exact same contests they supposedlyended in November: Half-a-dozen ousted GOP congressmen are talkingseriously about running to take their seats back, and two havealready filed campaign papers. Out in California, a NationalRepublican Congressional Committee flyer attacking first-termDemocrat Jerry McNerney appeared in voters' mailboxes the very dayhe took office. In the Palm Beach district formerly represented byMark Foley--which rankles in Republican minds as the single mostcruelly stolen seat of last year--four of freshman Democrat TimMahoney's prospective GOP opponents have already held a candidates'forum.

OK, House members are career candidates. But this year, theattendant indignities are extra severe. Hell-bent on locking intheir majority, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee(dccc) is requiring 24 freshmen who won by narrow margins to raisebetween $600,000 and $1 million by June 30. Yarmuth's benchmark is$600,000: To put that number in perspective, it's nearly half ofwhat he raised (besides money he donated to himself) during hisentire '06 campaign.

The sense of being perpetually trapped in the 2006 election cycleextends to the man who ran it. While Democratic Caucus Chair RahmEmanuel is no longer officially head of the dccc, "it's hard forhim to cut ties and walk away," as one aide to a freshman Democratputs it. "My understanding is," says another aide to a freshman,"the way it's going to work is that Rahm's going to be taking careof all the members who are in tough districts, and [new dccc head]Chris Van Hollen's going to be taking care of the challengers andopen-seaters. " Emanuel's advice to the freshmen ranges from thebroad (how to legislate for your district) to the narrow (don't goon "Colbert"). "He's always harping on different members aboutgetting out in the media," says one aide.