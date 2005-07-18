All this goes to show that, despite rising to the third highest position in his party, Santorum remains vulnerable as a politician and not terribly popular as a personality. His habit of dispensing overheated soundbites--not long ago he rushed to Terri Schiavo's deathbed and then later concluded that she had been "executed"--invigorates his evangelical base but alienates almost everyone else. The same will probably prove true of the senator's new book.

Ambitious in scope, lazy in execution, It Takes a Family peddles a collection of calcified social prescriptions and chicken-soup-for-the-soul style anecdotes. Santorum announces early on that his original intention was to write a book "focused exclusively on the poor." That topic, however, turned out to be too constrictive, and he instead embraced a more capacious project, one with space for all of society's ills--including liberalism, divorce, gay marriage, Hollywood movies, public education, federal taxes, and peer-to-peer file sharing. And because Santorum had so much to tackle, he organized his manifesto around the "five pillars of American civilization"--social capital, economic capital, moral capital, cultural capital, and intellectual capital. It apparently does not trouble Santorum, who elsewhere bemoans the liberal trust in "money alone [as] the answer," to describe all of American civilization in the argot of the marketplace. It is, after all, a system of values, and Santorum likes those very much.

The five pillars stand strong, but they endure constant assaults from Democrats, whom Santorum has deemed the "village elders," a nod to his colleague Hillary Clinton's own tract, It Takes a Village. This contemptible lot envisions itself "the postmodern kings of the masses" who "practically despise the common man." To wit: "They seem to think that if you would choose to go to a NASCAR race instead of The Vagina Monologues you are a completely unenlightened soul." Elitism of this sort is verboten on the right, and to prove it, Santorum pauses to define potentially unfamiliar words for his readers. So before he makes use of the terms "stewardship" and "patrimony," he reflects that "[t]hose are two words we don't use everyday." Other phrases are described as "a fancy way of talking." And if still further clarity is required, the senator sometimes has a Lord of the Rings analogy on hand. Everyone knows who Gondor is, right?