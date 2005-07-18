Rick Santorum's new book will invigorate his base and alienate everyone else.

It Takes a Family: Conservatism and the Common Good

By Rick Santorum

(ISI Books, 449 pp., $25.00)

Click here to buy this book

It Takes a Family, Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum's sprawling new ode to the conservative agenda for America, devotes no less than three chapters to abortion. It's an issue that Santorum has made central to his identity as a legislator, the cornerstone of his right-wing bona fides and an emanation of his ultra-orthodox Catholicism. It's also an issue on which he may be rapidly losing ground to, of all people, a Democrat. In his 2006 reelection bid, Santorum is expected to face Bob Casey, Jr., a liberal abortion foe who also happens to be the scion of a local political dynasty. Polling already shows Casey leading by a comfortable margin.

All this goes to show that, despite rising to the third highest position in his party, Santorum remains vulnerable as a politician and not terribly popular as a personality. His habit of dispensing overheated soundbites--not long ago he rushed to Terri Schiavo's deathbed and then later concluded that she had been "executed"--invigorates his evangelical base but alienates almost everyone else. The same will probably prove true of the senator's new book.