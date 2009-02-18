Pravda on the Potomac

Democratic reform was evidently not what the Russians had in mind. But, to whitewash its increasing authoritarianism, the Kremlin did something it had never done before: It hired a Washington, D.C. communications firm to press its case. The same month Cheney was calling on Russia to reform, Ketchum Inc., a major p.r. outfit that represents Kodak, IBM, Nokia, and FedEx, won a $2 million contract to “pursue several communications activities to facilitate a relationship between Russia’s Presidency of the G-8 and the media.” (Ketchum shares the account with GPlus Europe, a London- and Brussels-based p.r. company owned by its parent firm, Omnicom.)

The G-8 meeting was set at Konstantinovsky Palace and Peterhof, eighteenth-century castles that once belonged to Peter the Great, and it served as a “three-day tutorial on Russia’s revival,” as The Washington Post described it. This was a time of rising oil prices and, thus, increasing Russian confidence in its ability to dictate the course of global events. But Ketchum eased the Russian bombast with a little Washington finesse: Twenty-five Ketchum employees headed to St. Petersburg, where they arranged interviews for reporters with senior Russian government leaders, established podcasts featuring Russian officials, and set up a webcast of the conference with the BBC. Ketchum later bragged that it “succeeded in helping ... shift global views of Russia to recognize its more democratic nature”; the company won a “Silver Anvil” prize from the Public Relations Society of America and a PRWeek Global Campaign of the Year Award for its work.

The Russians were no doubt impressed, because in January 2007 they signed an $845,000, two-month contract with Ketchum and its lobbying subsidiary, The Washington Group, for “public relations counsel, lobbying and media relations support.” (The account, which ended late last year when The Washington Group merged with another lobbying firm, was handled at one time by John O’Hanlon, a longtime fund-raiser for the Democratic Party. Today, Ketchum is in the process of hiring another lobbying firm to represent Russia’s interests in Washington.) In August, Ketchum began providing media relations support for Gazprom, the Russian state energy company, to the tune of nearly $250,000 per month. According to The Hill, since 2006, Ketchum and The Washington Group have earned more than $7.5 million in fees from the Russian government.

Some of the effort is overtly political. In the midst of the conflict between Russia and Georgia, employees for The Washington Group, including former Republican congresswoman Susan Molinari, then CEO of the firm, contacted Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, her former colleague and ranking Republican member on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, as well as staffers for Representative Joe Crowley and then-Senator Joe Biden, according to documents filed with the Department of Justice.

But Ketchum also spends a lot of time trying to soften up the press. Among many other press coups, Ketchum staffers have set up interviews with a high-level Russian government official for journalists like The New Yorker editor David Remnick, arranged a meeting between Gazprom executives and members of The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, and traveled to Kennebunkport, Maine, for the 2007 “Lobster Summit” with Bush and Putin. In November 2007, Ketchum “[r]eached out to contacts at Time Warner” to lobby on behalf of Putin’s becoming Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year.” Putin won.

TRY AS KETCHUM might to claim credit for getting Putin’s mug on the cover of Time, that particular coup likely had more to do with the Russian leader’s role in reasserting the strength of the Russian state than it did with well-paid p.r. consultants. (In a piece describing why Time chose Putin, managing editor Richard Stengel reminded readers that “Time’s Person of the Year is not and never has been an honor.”) And Ketchum certainly wasn’t up to the task of digging Russia out of the p.r. ditch that was the Georgia war. International press coverage of the conflict was almost uniformly critical of Russia, while, thanks in part to the media savvy of the American-educated Saakashvili, Georgia received widespread sympathy.

Partly in response to that p.r. failure, Russia is extending its efforts further. In October, the dean of the international relations department of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy called for nothing less than the restoration of the Soviet-era propaganda bureau, one that would “restore the potential of the [Soviet-era] mechanism of foreign political propaganda which was completely destroyed in the 1990s,” Russia expert Paul Goble reported on his blog. Certainly one of the more ham-handed elements of the p.r. effort was the establishment last year of the Institute for Democracy and Cooperation. The institute, which has a branch in New York City, was set up to critique the supposed deficits in American democracy. “Russia denies the Western community the exclusive right to determine what constitutes democracy,” declared the government newspaperRossiiskaya Gazeta about the institute.

But no matter how hard Russia tries, or how much money it spends, its flacks don’t have much to write home to Moscow about. A month after Russia’s Georgian adventure, President Bush cancelled a non-military nuclear cooperation agreement that he had sent to Congress for approval in May and pledged a $1 billion aid package to Georgia. And the public was no more sympathetic to the Russian point of view: During the war, a Rasmussen poll found that 59 percent of Americans considered the Russian invasion a threat to U.S. national security. And, according to a poll released last September by the German Marshall Fund of the United States, 58 percent of Americans support “provid[ing] security assistance for neighboring democracies like Ukraine and Georgia,” and 84 percent are concerned about Russia’s supply of armaments to the Middle East.

Changing public perceptions of a historic antagonist is a difficult task, but, even on more readily attainable goals, Russia has been unsuccessful. Reportedly, one of the key issues the Russians hired the Washington Group to lobby on is repeal of the Jackson-Vanik amendment. Passed in 1974 to protest Soviet restrictions on its Jewish population, the law denies favorable trade relations with non-free market countries that restrict emigration. Russia has met the emigration requirement since the early 1990s, and the United States waives it every year. Yet the existence of the amendment is a symbolic wound to the Russians, and one that, thus far, they have not been able to convince the United States to rescind.

Another way to judge the effectiveness of the Kremlin’s attempt at glasnost is the response of American politicians. While some realists and liberals criticized John McCain’s bold declaration that “[w]e are all Georgians,” it was Barack Obama’s initially equivocal response, blaming both sides for the crisis, that ultimately looked premature. Over the ensuing days, Obama shifted his position closer to McCain’s skepticism of the Russian bear. Both presidential tickets supported extending NATO membership to Ukraine and Georgia, a major source of tension between Russia and the West, and were highly critical of Putin’s human rights abuses in their rhetoric on the trail. And, while Obama campaigned on a return to American “humility” in foreign policy, his appointment of Stanford University Professor Michael McFaul, a harsh critic of Kremlin human rights abuses and an outspoken advocate for nato expansion and political liberalization in Russia, as senior director for Russian affairs on the National Security Council ought to upset Kremlin hardliners.

But the biggest stumbling block in Russia’s self-laudatory campaign is clearly Russian leadership itself—as it has always been. Fifty years ago, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev banged his shoe at the United Nations and told the United States, “We will bury you.” Today, Putin likens U.S. policy to the Third Reich and manipulates Europe’s gas supply. On September 12—during Valdai—state television aired an Italian-produced documentary alleging that the United States government was complicit in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. “All these things, they create an unfavorable impression in the West,” says Oleg Kalugin, a former KGB general and propagandist. “And this is what the Russian current propaganda machine wants to rectify ... to show Russia as solid, reliable, part of the Western world and interested in integration in the western world.”

It’s possible that there’s a silver lining to Russia’s new p.r. offensive. “It is a positive that the Russians care so much that they’re going on and trying to look good,” says Tom Simons, a former U.S. ambassador to Poland. But, as long as the Russians stoke anti-American sentiment at home, interfere violently in their “near-abroad,” and parade around goons like Ramzan Kadyrov, they shouldn’t expect to earn the warm feelings of the American people anytime soon.

James Kirchick is an assistant editor at The New Republic.

This article appeared in the February 18, 2009 issue of the magazine.