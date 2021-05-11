Voting Rites

What does Guinier believe? This book is a collection of her law review writings, along with a twenty-page introduction and a three-page epilogue. Much of the book is organized by a central narrative, which goes like this. The first generation of voting rights activism, represented by the Voting Rights Act of 1965, outlawed literacy tests, prohibited certain unfair registration procedures and ensured safe access to the polls; its goal was to protect the right to vote as a formal, technical matter. The second generation involved the effort to counteract sometimes subtle efforts to diminish black voting power--including "vote dilution" in at-large electoral districts, through which black voters would be submerged in a large white majority and the victory of white candidates would almost be ensured. And the third generation--well, Guinier thinks that the third generation is the contemporary one, which must now deal with a third generation of problems as well as those of the first two. Today, she writes, "it is sometimes not enough to ensure that minorities have a fair opportunity to elect someone to a legislative body. Under some unusual circumstances, it may be necessary to police the legislative voting rules whereby a majority consistently rigs the process to exclude a minority." For the third generation, the task is to make sure that minority votes really count.

It is fairly easy to describe what Guinier is against, and it is not so hard to describe what she is for. She is critical, for a start, of the performance of the Department of Justice under Ronald Reagan. Her first and least temperate essay declares (much too strongly, I think) that the Reagan administration "attempted to drive civil rights laws out of the marketplace for being more costly than they were worth." She is quite unhappy with its litigating positions, pointing out that it often argued for limited readings of civil rights laws, while at the same time siding with white and male plaintiffs in affirmative action cases. She is also unhappy with the post-Reagan federal judiciary, which she says is composed of people who meet ideological litmus tests, and which is, in her view, disproportionately white, male and conservative.

Readers will not be stunned to find that Guinier is critical of Reaganism. But they may be surprised to find that she is skeptical also about a prominent element of the movement for voting rights, which she calls "the theory of black electoral success." This theory holds that the goal of voting rights reforms is to elect "authentic" black representatives. Far from embracing this theory, Guinier thinks that it is inadequate. Her interest is, rather, in what the voters want, and she believes that black voters will have very little influence on policy if they elect black representatives to an office or two, especially if the representatives are consistently outvoted or marginalized on a multimember body. Guinier points to a number of reasons why the election of black representatives may have minimal effect on policy outcomes. Indeed, it is not at all clear whether it is better for a minority to elect one marginalized representative or to help elect several people who owe at least something to that minority.