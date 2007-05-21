John Boehner, sensitive New Age leader.

The morning after President Bush vetoed the Democrats' Iraq supplemental bill, House Minority Leader John Boehner was in a House press conference room, working himself into a fine lather. With his pinstriped suit, sherbet-orange tie, and deep tan, Boehner looked less like a congressman than a Miami kingpin's flamboyant defense lawyer--and he mimicked one in manner, peering down the mics at the journalists clustered before him with unconcealed hostility. But after each sentence bashing Democrats came a strange punctuation: The corners of Boehner's lips would stretch up for an instant into a Mad Hatter smile and then reset to a resolute frown a moment later. "Mr. Boehner, Mr. Boehner, do you--I know you don't want to get into specifics," one reporter stuttered. "But do you personally support the concept of having consequences if the Iraqis fail to make political progress?" "I am not going to negotiate here in the press gallery," Boehner harrumphed. Wacky little smile. Resolute frown. "The last time I looked around this room, there aren't any votes here." Smile. Frown.

Boehner's smile reminded me of the grin he debuted about a month after he took over as House majority leader for Tom DeLay in 2006. The election polls were looking awful, and the Samarra mosque bombing was drawing attention to difficulties in Iraq. "I was letting all of this stress get to me," he recalls. "So, one day, in about the middle of March, I got up and told myself, 'Today, no matter what happens, I'm going to smile all day long.'" Smiling--even if you're faking it--releases endorphins, the brain's happy chemicals. The trick seems to have worked. "I've never had a bad day since!" Boehner chortles.

Seven months after Boehner learned to conquer his self-defeating behaviors and achieve a positive lifestyle, Republicans suffered a devastating midterm defeat. Boehner--whose affable manner evokes less the battle-grizzled captain than the life coach--was tasked with keeping the demoralized troops in line. Republicans accustomed to a sterner sort of leader were skeptical. "There is discussion about whether or not he'd be aggressive," fretted Republican Representative Patrick McHenry in January.

But, three months later, Republicans are marching in line under Boehner's command. They also seem to have discovered the best rebound boyfriend a girl could have. "He's a great listener," gushes Republican Conference Chair Adam Putnam. No one ever said that about Tom DeLay.