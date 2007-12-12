I asked him why, at the Summit of the Americas in Mar del Plata, Argentina, in 2005, Chavez managed to block the nations of the Western Hemisphere from creating a free trade area that might eventually eliminate all barriers to the flow of goods, services and people. "Because we were too polite and shy," he responds. "Argentine President Nestor Kirchner allowed Chavez to bend the rules and speak for three hours instead of three minutes. My mistake was to leave the room. I should have stayed and taken more time than I was allowed to confront him head-on."

What role has the U.S. played in Latin America in recent years? "Two factors got in the way," Fox responded. "One was the terrorist attacks of 9/11, which made Americans shy away from immigration reform. The other factor was lack of courage on the part of President Bush on that same issue. The procrastination left a vacuum that was filled by xenophobic commentators like Lou Dobbs and Bill O'Reilly, who stoked up America's fear of the outside world."

Fox thinks that immigration reform in the United States would have given him more political clout in the region at a time when Chavez was moving his pawns.

"The United States needs our immigrants. Who is going to pay for the baby boomers' retirement? The governor of the state of Washington told me that if it weren't for immigrants, their apples would rot. The California authorities admit that without Mexicans, vegetables would disappear from America's table. Mayor (Michael) Bloomberg once said to me that New York would collapse if they (immigrants) were expelled. Mexican immigrants have even been hired to build the wall Americans want to erect in order to stop Mexican immigration! A comprehensive reform that addresses the fears of many Americans while recognizing these obvious facts would undermine the anti-American populist message south of the border."

As we strolled through his center's construction site and he told me about his grandfather -- an American who migrated from Cincinnati to Guanajuato in search of a better life -- and the seizure of much of his family's land at the hands of the PRI, I wondered to myself why so many Latin American incumbents have shied away from confronting Chavez even after he meddled in their countries.