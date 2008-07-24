Joanne Olson, a PE teacher for more years than she’d care to admit to anyone scribbling on a notepad, who came all the way from Queen Anne’s County to hear Simmons speak exclaimed, “He was just fan-tastic.”



In his capacity as “Fitness Expert and Advocate,” Simmons joined Congressmen George Miller (D - CA), Zach Wamp (R-TN), and Ron Kind (D-WI) to advocate for an amendment to the “No Child Left Behind” called the “Fitness Integrated With Teaching Kids Act,” which would protect funding for physical education programs in public schools. All emotion, Simmons described to the committee his experience as an obese teenager: “I grew up in New Orleans. I would’ve taken the leaves off the front yard tree, dipped ’em in eggs and batter and fried ’em, and I’d eat ’em.” Though it was a crash diet at age 19 that was responsible for his initial, dramatic weight loss (and, incidentally, left him completely bald--necessitating three hair-transplant surgeries resulting in his trademark crop), he credits his daily fitness regimen as the key to maintaining his healthy body and, to understate, his healthy attitude.

I'll read this morning's edition of the Washington Post so I'm in the know and, of course, I'll also exercise this morning. I'll find a good radio station that plays the kind of music I like and do my aerobics, pushups and sit-ups to the beat.

“Hey, Richard!” Congressman Kind calls out over the ruckus, pleading gently, “Over here, buddy.” Simmons obliges and makes his way the podium to address a growing number of spectators. “Raise your hand if you worked out today!” He deadpans; “Well, good for all four of you.” The crowd laughs. “Me, I was bitten by the sweat bug a long time ago. When I work--when I move my body (hip shake)--I feel good about myself. If you have self-worth, and if you can look in the mirror and know your self worth, then you’ll have a positive attitude in life.”

Simmons, who sat for a two-hour testimony in a now-forsaken conservative black suit, is done with formalities, done with the podiums and the microphones and the teleprompters. He is here to sweat.