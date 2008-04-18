Waldman on the Final Hour of 'John Adams'

We see Adams railing against the painter John Trumbell for his new depiction of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. “It is bad history!” he said at the end of a cruel rant. But it seems that, in reality, Adams didn’t say much of what he’s shown saying. According to David McCullough, whose book formed the basis for the show, “What Adams thought as he looked the painting will never be known.”

In this episode, the incredible correspondence between Adams and Jefferson in old age was rekindled by Abigail Adams’s death. The exchange actually began in 1812, six years before Abigail’s death. Part of the reason for the warmth in Jefferson’s extraordinary condolence letter, recounted in the show, was that the Adams-Jefferson relationship was already well-thawed.

And most dramatically, this episode depicts Sally Hemings as sitting, lovingly, at Jefferson’s death bed. There’s no evidence of this that I know of. McCullough wrote, “Which servants he called or what he said to them are unknown.”

Now, I realize that historical fiction is sometimes, well, fictional. In Gore Vidal’s works, entirely made-up characters weave their ways through the accounts. But HBO deliberately made a point of saying this show was “based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book” by McCullough, thereby giving the show extra credibility and power. To then diverge from the book on key details is irksome, and often unnecessary. To be sure, it was thrilling watching Sally Hemmings at the deathbed--a mysterious but probably important relationship is brought to life, and imagined in a plausible way. But the show takes a strong position, and not one embraced by McCullough’s book.

So a question for Kirk Ellis: What’s the basis of the placement of Sally Hemings at Jefferson’s deathbed? And why did you diverge from the history in these ways?