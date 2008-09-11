How the Republicans' newest star is putting the "party" back in GOP.

It occurred to me as I slouched out of bed at 5:30 Wednesday morning that somewhere in the darkness, at a park in Northern Virginia, satellite trucks and camera crews were already setting up their equipment for the McCain-Palin event. The rally itself wouldn’t start for another four and a half hours, and the candidates themselves weren’t scheduled to appear until 11:00 a.m. But with the GOP’s newest star blowing through towns with all the force of a tropical storm, the media had been instructed to arrive early in preparation for the Fairfax stop of Palinpalooza ’08.

Sadly, my plan to arrive at 8:30--half an hour after the gates opened to the public--hit a snag when, a mile and a half out, the road leading to the event became a parking lot. Drivers trapped in the backup along Old Lee Highway watched in frustration as red-shirted pedestrians trudged past on both sides of the road, weighted down with umbrellas, bags, cups of coffee, and collapsible chairs. I inched along with the herd for 30 minutes, then turned down a side street in search of a back route. Finally, with a half-mile yet to go, I abandoned my minivan on some leafy residential block and began hoofing it. I was far from alone. On the sidewalk beside me, a line of people was forming. The line stretched up the street, around the corner, and on and on toward the park. I stopped to ask a young couple how long they had been waiting. “We’ve moved one driveway in the past 20 minutes,” the guy told me. But he didn’t look especially concerned or perturbed. No one did. It was 8:40. The candidates would not arrive for another two-and-a-half hours. The breeze was cool. The clouds were starting to clear. And the crowd was sprinkled with homemade signs bearing saucy slogans such as “2 Pitbulls, 1 with Lipstick,” “Sarah You Rock!” and, my favorite of the day, “Real Men Like Women Who Wear Lipstick.” Oh, sure, some people had come armed with more pointed slogans like “Drill, Baby, Drill” and “Cling to Guns and Religion.” But clearly far more folks were on hand to offer a warm embrace to McCain’s rabble-rousing new lieutenant. “Palin Power” was the message of the day

Inside the park, the Republican faithful were feeling feisty--especially the women. Rosemary Schulz, a 40-something brunette in a denim shorts-and-jacket ensemble, had spread a blanket on a grassy slope opposite the stage and was busy dishing out breakfast to her two tween sons. The wife of a retired Navy man and a committed Bush cheerleader even now (well, except for his lax immigration stance), Schulz would have voted Republican under any circumstances. But with Palin on board, she is flat-out fired up. “Sarah Palin put the buzz on the party ticket!” she cheered. Any of the other guys being talked about--even Lieberman, who she has a certain affection for--would have meant more of the same. But Palin, now she’s got sizzle. “Without her, we would not be having the kind of event we’re having here today,” said Schulz, gesturing around at the still growing throng. And it’s not just good news for this cycle, insisted her pal Jeannie Couch, seated comfortably in her folding chair at the edge of Schulz’s blanket. Palin will make a great top of the ticket in the future, she said. “She’d have no problem coming up against Hillary in 2012,” agreed Schulz with obvious relish. Couch could not have agreed more: “Sarah will show people what a real woman can do!”

As evidence of how Palin is inspiring the younger generation, Couch and Schulz pointed me down the hill toward a trio of 12-year-old girls who were standing in that self-conscious tween way, looking like freshly scrubbed refugees from a Jonas Brothers concert. That is, until you look closely at the girls’ black t-shirts, self-customized with a rainbow of neon puff paint: “McCain is Beast” read the front of each, with a helpful parenthetical explaining to the unhip that “beast” is slang for “awesome.” And across the back: “Palin is Tight.” The three friends had all taken the morning off from their 7th grade studies at Liberty Middle School to come cheer their new hero. Sophia Lee, the tallest of the group, with a brilliant, brace-clad smile, and long honey-colored tresses, proclaimed herself “so excited” to have a “really strong,” “fresh,” “pro-life” voice on the ticket. And, of course, as field hockey and lacrosse players themselves, the gal pals loved Palin’s whole hockey-mom shtick.