Oil gets all the attention, but it's coal--that other fossil fuel--that may be the planet's undoing. Last week, during a House climatechange committee hearing on "The Future of Coal," Representative Edward Markey grimly noted that there are over 150 coal plants now on the drawing board in the United States, with another 3,000 expected to be built worldwide by 2030. All told, those plants would cough up enough carbon to dangerously raise global temperatures. "That," Markey muttered dryly, "would spell disaster for the planet."

And so, the coal industry, wary of incurring the wrath of Congress, has hit upon a new strategy. Its leaders have now taken to explaining that coal itself isn't the enemy. If power plants could sequester their carbon--capture it and store it deep underground--then coal could be clean and we could avoid the worst consequences of climate change without radically overhauling our energy economy. Of course, this technology isn't quite perfected yet, and the transition won't be easy, so the industry would probably need roughly ...

$40 billion in subsidies for its troubles, according to one estimate. Shockingly, at the hearing, Markey--one of Congress's greener members--agreed with this vision, saying, "All indications are that [carbon capture and storage] is a viable interim solution to the coal problem."

That's overstating things. Experts don't expect sequestration to be viable on a commercial scale for at least a decade--if ever (no one yet knows if the carbon will stay underground without leaking out). The costs, meanwhile, will be considerable: Utilities will either have to rejigger existing plants or build new ones, while putting in place a vast array of pipelines and monitors. That's hardly an "interim solution": Continuing to build coal-fired plants at the current rate for another decade, while waiting for a technology that may never arrive, would be suicide. (The coal industry, for its part, may be looking to build as many "dirty" plants as it can right now, hoping to grandfather them into any future regulatory regime.)

Nor is it clear that sequestration will be economical: One GAO analysis predicts that electricity from carboncapturing plants will cost up to 78 percent more than electricity from conventional coal plants. By the time the technology becomes viable--if it ever becomes viable--solar and wind power could well be cost-competitive alternatives. So, while we should certainly fund further sequestration research--it may, after all, be our only hope of mitigating the impact of the hundreds of coal plants China and India are building--massive coal subsidies should hardly be a top priority.

Nonetheless, many leading Democrats appear wary of telling the coal industry to shove off. John Edwards has the boldest environmental platform of any Democratic front-runner, but even he would reportedly allow coal companies to keep building plants so long as they were merely capable--one day, maybe--of capturing and storing carbon. That means none of the top three Democratic presidential candidates have echoed James Hansen, nasa's top climate scientist, and called for a straight-up moratorium on any new coal plants that don't sequester their carbon.

True, Hillary Clinton and her competitors must be eyeing the votes of West Virginia--and possibly even Virginia-- where King Coal reigns supreme (even if the mining industry isn't universally beloved for devastating the landscape, poisoning streams and rivers, and flouting safety regulations). Edwards, for his part, recently secured a critical endorsement from the United Mineworkers, which opposes a coal-plant moratorium. And Barack Obama has to be wary of coal interests in his own state of Illinois. Still, some lines need to be drawn. Already, around the country, from Montana to Florida, environmental groups have been filing lawsuits and launching grassroots campaigns to halt the construction of new dirty coal plants. Surely Clinton, Edwards, and Obama have the guts to join them.

