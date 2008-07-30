I.

I gave you back my claim on the mining town

and the rich vein we once worked,

the tumble-down

from a sluice-box that irked

you so much, the narrow-gauge

that opened up to one and all

when it ran out at the landing-stage

beyond the Falls.

I gave you back oak ties

bully-flitches, the hand-hewn cross-beams

from which hung hard tack