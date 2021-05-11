Over the (Bigger) Rainbow

And Sidney Lumet, one of the outstanding hot-and-cold directors in film history (his last outing was Equus), is blazing hot here. This is his first film musical (he directed at least one in the theater), and his evident enthusiasm for the job is infectious. There's energy and enjoyment in the direction, and his discreet use of the crane, rising slightly on the big-floor numbers, whoops up the excitement nicely. One more cavil: the last shot, a big close-up of Ross singing—even though it has some furbelows in the background—suggests the last shot of Funny Girl.

Let's not compare Michael Jackson as the Scarecrow, Nipsey Russell as the Tin Man, and Ted Ross as the Lion with Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, and Bert Lahr {Bert Lahr!) of the 1939 film. Let's just say that Jackson, Russell, and Ross are absolutely endearing in their own rights. Even Mabel King, the Wicked Witch, belts out "Don't Nobody Bring Me No Bad News" in a way that makes endearing, Lena Horne, suspended in the sky as Glinda the Good, delivers her hokey song near the end with the power to bring down a good many roofs, Richard Pryor, the Wiz, isn't quite up to the others, but then some of the goodies in his role have been given to Dorothy,

I am just not a Diana Ross fan. Her voice seems to reach for notes and to bleat when it gets them, I think it's called "styling," She has no sex or any other appeal For me, I don't believe she's 24 or naive, and I don't like looking at throat tendons on high notes. All through the film I kept playing Dorothy myself, standing in for Ross so that the show could go on,Louis Johnson's choreography is trite, except near the end where it gets large and lively. The music, mostly by Charlie Smalls, does its job well enough while passing through to oblivion. Smalls' lyrics, however, make Rodgers and Hammerstein sound like The Waste Land. (And the rhymes! "If You're listenin', God,/Please don't make it hard,") Not many musicals can stand a great deal of thought, and The Wiz can stand a lot less than that. If you can take it just as an occasion for the exercise of some real talents, a good time can be had much of the time.