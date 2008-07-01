Will Smith's misbegotten would-be blockbuster is two bad movies stuffed into a single terrible one.

It briefly looked as though the 4th of July might be up for grabs again. For about a decade, this week on the cinematic calendar had been officially unofficially reserved for Will Smith, whose 1996 Independence Day (I know, it wasn't really his, but it was reimagined to have been after the fact), 1997 Men in Black, 1999 Wild Wild West (yes, even that one), and 2002 Men in Black 2 dominated the box office on America's birthday. But MiB2 was a good while ago, and Smith had lately seemed to set his sights higher still, opening The Pursuit of Happyness and I Am Legend over the last two holiday seasons.

Yet a dozen years after Independence Day, Smith has once again staked a claim to Independence Day, with the superhero subversion Hancock. And, like any good self-fulfilling prophecy, it will likely reign supreme at the box office because everyone has already assumed it would: Summer’s other blockbusters have all deferentially ceded the field, so Hancock will go head-to-head against only a few limited releases and a kids-oriented film, Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, which just happens to star Smith's seven-year-old daughter, Willow, whom we can safely assume has been promised a lifetime of spinach if she doesn't take a dive for Daddy.

Which is a shame because, Smith's indisputable talents notwithstanding, Hancock is an utter mess. Its premise is dark, but not unpromising: Smith’s John Hancock (yes, there’s a story behind the name) is an L.A.–area superhero with the typical package of abilities--flight, super-strength, invulnerability--who also happens to be a surly layabout and an alcoholic. When first we meet him, he’s passed out on a public bench, and it falls upon a grammar-schooler to rouse him to a crime that needs fighting. (“What do you want, a cookie?” Hancock grouchily replies.) In the course of apprehending the bad guys, though, Hancock does more damage to city infrastructure--highways, road signs, police cars, etc.--than the criminals would have managed in five lifetimes. Little wonder that Hancock is not the most popular airborne savior in the City of Angels.

Luckily, a subsequent rescue, despite its characteristically high economic toll, introduces Hancock to Ray Embrey (Jason Bateman), a do-gooding P.R. guy (the movie evidently assumes that if you’ll believe a man can fly ... ) who offers to help Hancock clean up his public image. Said cleaning up involves some fairly serious criminal charges, and--perhaps because he lets Ray represent him rather than, you know, a lawyer--Hancock winds up doing his public penance in prison. On the way to the jailhouse, we’re also introduced to Ray’s concerned wife, Mary (Charlize Theron), who initially appears to be another Gwyneth Paltrow–in–Iron Man indicator of the dearth of major roles for actresses during summer-movie season, but turns out to be something else entirely.