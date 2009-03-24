Disputations: Is The NAACP’s Relevance Fading?

Had NAACP been listened to on banking, our nation might have avoided today’s calamity. The discriminatory predatory lending that is the focal point of our lawsuit--a legal action disparaged by McWhorter--began in earnest in black communities in the 1990s. Borrowers--mostly homeowners with good credit--were steered into the subprime market reaping huge profits for the brokers and igniting the phenomena that has devastated millions of American families. Our victory in that lawsuit would force lenders to be accountable, transparent, and adopt best practices that would help all homeowners.

Locally, the NAACP is the triage room for communities in crisis. Whether it’s helping to unionize 5,000 workers at the world’s largest pork processing plant in North Carolina last December; offering Muslim prisoners who, because of recent legal action by the NAACP in Oregon, the right to wear Muslim clothing and have their religion respected; registering hundreds of mostly white prisoners in Maine to vote; fighting school closings in low income neighborhoods in Seattle; or suing the Department of Housing and Urban Development for allowing the Mississippi governor to divert money designated for Katrina victims--the NAACP is here now, as it has been for a century, to redress the injustices and right the wrongs.

Our victories usually took decades and were often dismissed as impossible and illusory by our critics. But then as now, we look at America and see its promise. We know that we will steadfastly move forward until that promise is realized for all. And until that victory is won, there is a vital role for the NAACP.

Julian Bond is Board Chairman of the NAACP and Benjamin Todd Jealous is president and CEO of NAACP.

By Julian Bond and Benjamin Todd Jealous