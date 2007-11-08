Mexican collectivists betrayed Zapata—and created America’s immigration problem.

The state of Morelos is where Zapata's revolution--one of the various armed struggles that made up the multifaceted Mexican Revolution--started almost a century ago, before it spread all across the south of Mexico. Zapata was a mestizo whose lifelong mission was the return of land to indigenous people who had been dispossessed by Europeans. The Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, which was a byproduct of the revolution and governed Mexico for almost the entire 20th century, styled itself "Zapatista" and staked its legitimacy in great part on a massive land reform. Today Zapata's grandson, who lives in misery, tells me why the legacy of the revolution is an unmitigated failure with respect to peasants in the countryside.

"The land was given to the people, all right," says Emiliano. "Under the ejido system, a plot of land was handed to peasant villages and communities, and each one appointed a commissar to preside over it. Then the politicians bribed or co-opted the appointees and politicized the whole thing. The local party bosses would get the commissars to inflate the price of public works in their villages and towns, splitting the excess money with them. The commissars would also ensure that the ejidatarios gave political support to the party."

Emiliano was raised in Cuautla. He grew up listening to stories of his grandfather's exploits told by his father, Nicolas, and dreamed of owning some land. "All I could get hold of," he remembers, "were a few cows. I had to sell them because the government started to produce and sell milk at subsidized prices, and ruined me."

He tried to obtain credit to buy land. After all, everywhere he went he came across speeches by the president or the state and local authorities claiming to be Zapatistas and promising to help redeem the Mexican peasants. "But the credit was reserved for the cronies and families of the politicians. I wrote letters to the authorities--and not once did they grant me a interview."