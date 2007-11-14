In recent days, the Bush administration has slowly edged away from its outright support for Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. “We don’t want to be seen to be looking, but we want to make sure we talk to a wide variety of people,” one
Since being founded in 1947 by Mohammed Jinnah, a man who was known to enjoy a nice tipple,
In her very person, the Oxford-educated Benazir Bhutto, daughter of a prime minister, embodies these values--and many of her actions have supported that image. Throughout the 1980s, Bhutto led the protest movement against the Zia dictatorship, which murdered her father, and she has since stood defiant in the face of radicals, openly backing the global war on terrorism, which is hardly popular in her country, and calling for Pakistan to cut its links to the Taliban all the way back in 1998. She speaks out against Islamic extremism in seemingly every opportunity. In an editorial she wrote before returning to the country this fall, Bhutto proclaimed, “The battle between extremism and moderation is the underlying battle for the very soul of Pakistan. Yet moderation can prevail against the extremists only if democracy flourishes.”
But because she’s a creature of the past, she also embodies Pakistan’s worst, most embedded vices. Since independence, the country’s politics have been run by dynasties, like the Bhutto family, who also tend to be the country’s feudal landowners. And like feudal lords, they treat democracy as a kind of imperial system, in which they provide voters with minor spoils--some money on Election Day, or infrastructure projects--and once in power, act like they own the state. When she was prime minister between 1988 and 1990 and again between 1993 and 1996, Bhutto was no different: She presided over massive graft scandals and watched her husband allegedly build an empire on foreign investment contracts.
Joshua Kurlantzick is a special correspondent for The New Republic.
By Joshua Kurlantzick