Are You Ready For John Kerry to Save Footbaaaaall?!

A throng of photographers hovered outside the door to the Russell hearing room, fighting for position to snap a shot of the famous witnesses as they entered to testify. Inside, wide-eyed interns crowded at the back of the packed room, while flustered staffers hurried to pass out copies of testimony to the mass of reporters huddled around the press table. Former Clinton lawyer Lanny Davis darted around eagerly, repeating talking points to anyone who would listen. Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) materialized out of nowhere to express her indignation and demand action.

The impetus behind this Capitol Hill extravaganza was not any major public-policy issue, or even a juicy Washington scandal. No, this was Tuesday morning's Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on the NFL's pension and disability benefits system. If you're wondering where in Article I of the Constitution Congress is delegated the authority to oversee professional sports leagues, you're not alone. In fact, the one point of agreement among all the witnesses present at the hearing was that it shouldn't have happened. Former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka, standing out among the dark-suited crowd in a tan sport coat and purple tie, put it characteristically bluntly: "The Congress of this great country has much more important things to be doing than this. I'm very sorry it's come to this."

How did it come to this? The hearing featured a series of sad, Dickensian tales about ex-players with serious medical conditions who have fallen into financial ruin because the league's pensions and disability benefits are too stingy. This is a genuine problem the league and players' union need to address: the average life expectancy of players is just 55 years, more than two decades shorter than that of the public at large, and with annual revenues in excess of $7 billion, the league has plenty of money to take care of former players who suffer from chronic illnesses.

But plain old pain and suffering are not usually enough to move Congress to act--just ask the 47 million Americans who still lack health insurance. No, the more important cause of the hearing appeared to be that senators were thrilled to partake in one of the choicest benefits of their jobs: the power to create a spectacle. Over a half-dozen members of the upper chamber, including erstwhile tasering-bystander John Kerry, took the time to attend, castigating the league's bureaucracy and certifying their good-ol'-all-Americanness by proclaiming undying love for the sport.