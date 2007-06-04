I had thought that conservatives were taking the democratic outcomeof the 2006 elections rather well, all things considered. Then Iread a column by American Enterprise Institute (AEI) economistKevin Hassett, and now I'm not so sure. Hassett points out that,over the last decade and a half, free-market dictatorships hadfaster economic growth than free-market democracies. The obviousexplanation would be that dictatorships tend to be poorer countries(e. g., China) that can grow more quickly by catching up withmodern technology. But Hassett offers up a differentinterpretation: Unlike democracies, dictatorships "are nothamstrung by the preferences of voters for, say, a pervasivewelfare state." In other words, while Western democracies are heldback by voters--with their pesky demands that citizens get healthcare and old people not be left to starve in thestreets--autocracies march nobly toward a free-market paradise.

I suppose it's good that, in the wake of Iraq, AEI is rethinking itszealous commitment to forcibly exporting democracy across theplanet. But perhaps the think tank is now veering a bit too far inthe opposite direction. AEI's signature foreign policyneoconservatism was well-reflected in Karl Zinsmeister, the formereditor of its magazine, who was best-known for his celebration ofPresident Bush's foreign policy--"there is now no chance whatever ofthe U.S. losing this critical guerrilla war," he wrote of Iraq in2005--and for finding innovative but not entirely ethical ways toturn the publication into a vehicle for personal profit (asdetailed in James Kirchick's "The Enterprising American" in thelast issue of The New Republic).

Tellingly, AEI's magazine has abandoned the Zinsmeister model andrelaunched itself with a new name (The American) and a new mission("a magazine of ideas for business leaders"). The new editor, JamesGlassman (who was tnr's publisher from 1981 to 1984), is best-knownfor co-authoring, with Hassett, the kitschy stock market-utopiantract Dow 36,000. His most recent venture was running Tech CentralStation, a "think tank" owned by a lobbying firm whose clientswould find their views taken up in purportedly independent op-edswritten by Glassman and his minions. (This arrangement, alsoinnovative and also not entirely ethical, was aptly dubbed"journolobbying" by Nicholas Confessore in a 2003 WashingtonMonthly expose.) Mirroring the change in leadership, The Americannow seems less dewy-eyed about the virtues of democracy and far moredewy-eyed about the virtues of the bottom line. Out is theconservatism of Paul Wolfowitz. In is the conservatism ofMontgomery Burns.

In addition to Hassett's odd defense of dictatorships, the currentissue defends CEO pay, expresses skepticism about global warming,and denounces corporate democracy. University of Chicago economistsGary Becker (a Nobel Prize-winner) and Kevin Murphy contribute anessay titled "The Upside of Income Inequality." The upside I wasexpecting them to emphasize was that people with large incomes getvery, very rich. But I guess that part was taken as a given. Beckerand Murphy instead argue inequality has grown because "the labormarket is placing a greater emphasis on education." Education makespeople more productive; ergo, inequality is good.