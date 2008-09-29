A lot of Democrats want universal health care to be the next president's top priority. But it shouldn't be.

Despite the appeal of swinging for the fences on health care reform, it would be a serious mistake for a President Obama to make sweeping reform an early first-term priority. And the high cost of the current financial troubles is not the reason why. The fact is that a well executed “bailout” will not materially affect the long-term budget prospects of the federal government. Yes, it will initially boost spending and the national debt, but subsequent revenues from sale of acquired assets should offset those outlays. There are four other reasons why seeking to reform the whole health care system in one, large bill is unwise.

The Chances of Success are Small. No consensus exists on how best to achieve universal coverage. Budget deficits that were foreseen before the bailout meant that no acceptable reform could substantially increase outlays, which requires that new spending--for example to cover the uninsured--must be offset by reduced spending for something else. The plain name for such spending shifts is income redistribution, the politics of which makes rugby scrums look positively gentlemanly. Resistance from those who are asked to pay more or receive less in the $2.6 trillion health care industry will be ferocious and well financed.

Recall that Democrats held 258 seats in the House (25 more than now and more than they are likely to hold in 2009) and 57 seats in the Senate (five more than now) when President Clinton’s health plan imploded. Right now, Democratic support is wobbly. On April 23, 2008, The Hill quoted Senator Jay Rockefeller saying: "We all know there is not enough money to do all this stuff;", Senator Charles Schumer saying: "Health care I feel strongly about, but I am not sure we're ready for a major national health care plan,” and Senator Max Baucus, chair of the key Committee on Finance, “If they try to solve all the problems, it's going to be difficult.”

The Political Fallout From Failure Would Be Devastating. The unsuccessful Clinton health plan was a political catastrophe for his party. That failure was a major factor in the massive Democratic Party loss in the 1994 congressional election. Were an Obama administration to fail similarly, the political consequences for the administration and the party could be equally serious.