Poland has been a trendsetter for the region since the conservative Kaczynski twins assumed power—one as president, the other as prime minister— in 2005 and 2006. Their association in government with the extremist League of Polish Families produced a political program based on the assumption that Catholic and national values should prevail over permissive liberalism on issues like abortion and gay rights. In Slovakia, the extremist Slovak National Partyhas joined the governing coalition, raising concerns about thefuture of ethnic pluralism in that country. The party’s leader, JAnSlota, has said he would not mind sending the leader of theHungarian minority to Mars "with a one- way ticket." The common pattern here is one of acute polarization: Eastern Europe’s populists do not act as if they face a political opponent (or ethnic, religious, or sexual minority) with whom they can negotiate but rather an enemy whom they must destroy.

There is an economic component to this anti-liberal sentiment as well. After 15 years of unabashed free-market policies, the populists want to reassert the power of the state. It is easy to see the appeal of this position: In Poland, where the unemployment rate is approximately 15 percent, there have been plenty of losers in the new liberal order. Since it was often socialist parties inEastern Europe that implemented free-market politics over the past15 years, it is not surprising that qualms about the new economic order have come from the right. Hence, the populists have married cultural conservatism to economic nationalism.

Another common feature of the populist tide is anti elitism. Governments in this region have come and gone over the last 15 years, but all have more or less followed an elite consensus on key issues. Now, the populist challenge to the technocratic elites who pushed through the reforms of the ’90s comes in two guises: an anti-corruption drive on the one hand and "decommunisation" on the other. Poland has seen an interesting combination of the two: Populists have denounced the 1989 compromise between moderate dissident elites and moderate communist elites, which made possible a peaceful end to communism. This agreement, populists allege, allowed former communists to convert their political power into economic power and caused widespread corruption during the privatization process. The Kaczynski twins—as well as the leaders of Fidesz in Budapest—have argued for banning from public office anyone who collaborated with the communist-era secret police. It is ironic that the first major casualty of this atmosphere in Poland was the Archbishop of Warsaw—a representative of the very institution the populists venerate for both its moral rigor and its role in defeating communism.

The final key feature of the new populism is a wariness of European integration. The pro-European coalitions that dominated the politicsof the previous decade disintegrated after most countries in the region joined the European Union in May 2004. (The Polish, Czech,and Hungarian prime ministers all resigned within six months of fulfilling this goal.) Today, the populists present themselves asthe only defenders of national sovereignty against "external threats," as one of the Kaczynski twins put it. The European Union is the perfect bete noire for the populists, since—as an economically liberal, socially tolerant, elitist venture—it combines many of their targets under one umbrella.

And so the assumption—widely held in the West—that joining theEuropean Union would cause Eastern European countries toconsolidate their new democracies now seems to have been overlyoptimistic. Before becoming EU members, many countries appeared tobe moving toward liberalism. But their current message to Western Europe seems to be, "Now we can show you who we really are."Indeed, one senses a curious satisfaction in the capitals of former Warsaw Pact countries at joining Europe in order to oppose those who, for half a century, built a European identity withoutthem—those who long spoke on behalf of Europe without taking Eastern Europe into account. Tired of being pupils, the populistnationalists seem to be longing to explain the kind of Europe theyhave in mind: a Christian Europe composed of nation-states, not amaterialist, decadent, supranational project.