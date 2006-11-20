$40 billion a year. That's probably optimistic, but even smallersavings could help create a more comprehensive drugbenefit--thereby filling part of the "donut hole"--or provide cashfor other spending priorities.

That may explain why the pharmaceutical industry and its allies areemphasizing other arguments against Pelosi's proposal--chief amongthem that having the government involved in drug pricing will leadto fewer medical breakthroughs (by reducing the drug companies'ability to invest in research) or will result in restricted accessfor patients who need life-saving medications. It's a potentargument: People may not like it when life-saving drugs areexpensive, but they're likely to be even more spooked by theprospect that the drugs won't be made available to them or may noteven exist.

This argument has several flaws, starting with what we know abouthow Americans use prescription drugs. Reams of statistical datasuggest Americans are routinely using expensive drugs forconditions that either don't need treatment or could be treatedmore cheaply with different medications. A big reason for this isthe marketing practices of the pharmaceutical industry, which usesjunkets and other less-than-savory practices to push their wares ondoctors while blitzing the airwaves with TV advertisements to drumup demand among consumers. A classic case of this--recountedvividly in Merrill Goozner's book The

$800 Million Pill--was the development of and heavy promotion behindNexium, a drug from AstraZeneca that treats acid reflux. It isvirtually identical to Prilosec, which AstraZeneca also produces.Right before Prilosec's patent expired, making it much cheaper(because generic drugmakers could now produce their own version),AstraZeneca heavily advertised Nexium as the next- generation pilland provided free samples so that people could try it--even thoughthe vast majority of people with reflux would have done just aswell sticking with Prilosec.

In fact, as Goozner and other industry critics have shown, the mostimportant basic medical and scientific research that leads to majormedical breakthroughs usually takes place under governmentauspices--typically, through grants from the National Institutes ofHealth. In other words, taxpayers--not drug companies--are the onesfinancing the most important drug research today. So, even if thepharmaceutical industry did reduce its research and developmentinvestment because of declining revenues, what we'd lose probablywouldn't be the next cure for cancer--it would be the nexttreatment for seasonal allergies, and likely no better than theones we have already.

Drug-makers also caution that, if the government adopts formularies,they would block access to necessary drugs for severely illpatients. But private insurers--including the ones now servingMedicare beneficiaries--use formularies, too. And studies of theV.A. formulary by both the Government Accountability Office and theInstitute of Medicine found no evidence of access problems.

The last line of defense for drug-makers is that the currentMedicare program is working, so why mess with it? And, in fact, theprogram has operated more smoothly since its famously rocky startlast January, when mass confusion reigned and thousands of elderlyseniors couldn't get their drugs covered. But these problems wereas much about program implementation as design. The more seriousconcern has always been about the program's long-termsustainability-- and its cost. There's every reason to suspectthat, like the Medicare HMOs of the '90s, the private insurers nowrushing into the Medicare business will gradually start to dropout--particularly since some of the law's provisions, designed toprotect companies in the early going, will expire starting in 2009.And, even to the extent that the program does continue to work, itwill only be at an unreasonably high expense, thanks to all theunnecessary subsidies for the insurance and pharmaceuticalindustries.

For now, simply striking the noninterference language makes sense asa first step. Such a measure should have unanimous support (orsomething very close to it) among the Democratic caucus, accordingto Hill staffers and strategists from both parties. And an evenstronger bipartisan measure in the Senate, sponsored by OlympiaSnowe and Ron Wyden, has already garnered the support of 54members. Given the Democratic gains, it is likely to pass theSenate.

That would land the bill on Bush's desk, where he would have twounappetizing options. If he vetoes it, Democrats could wield theissue against Republicans, the same way they did against NancyJohnson and Clay Shaw this fall. (Both veteran House members losttheir seats.) And, if Bush signs it, Democrats would get to holdoversight hearings. Either way, they would get a chance to put thisissue on the public agenda and generate support for transformingthe Medicare drug program into something closer to what theyoriginally had in mind. Along the way, they would get to hammer awayat another, broader point: that, when it comes to financingAmericans' medical expenses, often the government really is betterthan the private sector. That's just as true for the working-agepopulation as it is for the elderly--a point worth making wheneverthe next debate over universal health care begins. If Pelosi hasher way, it could begin as soon as next year.