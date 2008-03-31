Exchange: Waldman on the Fourth Hour of 'John Adams'

Thanks for joining us, Kirk. Congratulations again--it's a great show.

Before commenting on Part 4, I wanted to respond to two points in your post:

First, for what its worth, I argue in my new book, Founding Faith, that most of the Founders were not Deists, as you suggested. They believed in a God that intervened actively in history and their lives.

Second, in responding to Jack’s and my concern that the patriot rationale for rebellion wasn't compelling, you note that you aired the argument that the British raised taxes in order to pay for the French and Indian War. But that would seem to prove our point. That dialogue only made the Brits seem reasonable and the patriots seem selfish and whiny. As the show flows, the serious British malfeasance came after much colonial mischief.

Now, about the fourth episode. It has two extraordinary scenes. One is the (first-ever?) scene of Founding Father sex. Since HBO brought us erotic polygamy and red-hot funeral-home love, I would have been disappointed if they hadn't found revolutionary fervor in the Founding Bedrooms. But I must ask Kirk Ellis: How did you research the scene when John and Abigail are re-united after years apart and have a few moments alone?